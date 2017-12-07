Dec. 12: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Something that has been little more than a hobby to you in the past could become a vocation over the next 12 months. You could find yourself in the fortunate position of being able to earn money from doing something you love. Make the most of it.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Story continues below advertisement

You can pretend that a difficult situation does not exist if you like but sooner or later you will have to open your eyes and deal with it, so you might as well do something about it right now. Start by being honest about your own feelings.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

A problem that has been bugging you for weeks will resolve itself to your satisfaction today and you will be mightily relieved. But the factors that caused the problem have not gone away, so find out what they are and do something about them.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Geminis are hugely talented but sometimes you fall short of your potential because you find it hard to focus on one thing at a time. Decide what it is you really want to see succeed in your life, then give it – and only it – 100 per cent.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

A little of what you fancy will do you good today but it's unlikely you will be satisfied with just a little. Mars and Jupiter in your fellow water sign of Scorpio make you hugely ambitious, so you'll take what you want – then take some more.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

What a friend or work colleague tells you today may sound reasonable but can you be certain it's the truth? The planets warn they may not have your best interests at heart, so make sure you are on top of all the facts and figures before you proceed.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

There is not much point making plans at the moment because they are sure to change as you go along, if not by the minute then certainly by the hour. Work out which way the wind is blowing, then move in that direction with speed and confidence.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

If you act without thinking today you will most likely end up kicking yourself later in the week for being so impatient. Don't listen to those who urge you to make up your mind quickly – you are under no obligation to choose a path right at this moment.

Story continues below advertisement

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

People who don't like the way you act will express their disapproval today and, as usual, you will ignore them. They should have got the message by now but at some stage you will have to remind them: Scorpios NEVER give in to criticism.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

There is a reason why your plans did not work out as expected and if you stand back from the situation you will be able to see what it is. Next time, find out what other people really want before trying to give them what you think they want.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You can go it alone if you wish but you will travel faster and further if you include other people in your plans over the next few days. Teamwork may at times be a pain but if you want to get anywhere worth going then it's a must.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Whatever issues you are confronted with today you can and you will overcome them. You are not the sort to turn tail and run away when the going gets tough, so roll up your sleeves and get stuck in. Show the doubters you have what it takes.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You need to be more decisive on the work front, not least because people in positions of power will be watching you over the next few days. Don't worry about making mistakes – everyone makes mistakes – just take a decision and run with it.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.