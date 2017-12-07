Dec. 13: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You won't lack for good ideas this year but you need to be aware of the fact that not all ideas are equal. You also need to understand that the more ideas you work on the less power each of them is likely to have. One thing at a time.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

You may be in the mood to change things today but don't get carried away and change what should have been left as it is. The fact is most things in your life are just fine – it's only one or two minor matters that need tweaking slightly.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You have been overlooking something that has been right there in front of you all the time and today's sun-Mercury link will reveal what it is. Don't be too hard on yourself when you realize how blind you've been – not even a Taurus sees everything.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

There is no point planning to get 50 things done when you cannot even get round to doing the first thing on your list. Make it a point of principle from now on to focus on one task at a time without thinking about what might come after it.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You will find it easy today to win friends and influence people, but are they the right sort of friends and the kind of people you can feel proud working alongside? The quality of your relationships is far more important than the quantity.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

By all means approach someone in a position of authority over the next 24 hours but make sure you know what you are going to say before you introduce yourself. First impressions are always important and never more so than now.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

As Mercury, your ruler, links with the sun today you will see with the utmost clarity what needs to be done. However, because Mercury is in one of its retrograde phases you may not be able to do it for a little while yet. That's okay – be patient.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Something you have spent days, maybe even weeks, worrying about will reveal itself to be of no importance today. Hopefully that means you will be back to your happy-go-lucky self very soon. Next time, try not to take life's trials so seriously.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You can quite easily get the better of an argument with a loved one or a friend today but the planets suggest you should let them come out top in debate for a change. You don't have to win every time. It's good politics to lose occasionally.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

If someone tries to provoke you today you must not rise to the bait. The only reason they are being so disagreeable is because they want you to overreact and make yourself look bad in the eyes of people in authority. You're too smart for that.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You may not care too much about details but today's sun-Mercury union warns you need to be on top of your game. It's the little things that will trip you up or hold you back, so make sure you are well-informed about everything.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

You lose patience quickly with people who get emotional or sentimental for no good reason, and you have every right to do so. Having said that, not everyone can be as logical as you, so make allowances. Feelings matter as well as facts.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Make sure that everyone you deal with today is on the same mental wavelength as you. You may have to spell things out for them in words of three syllables or less but rather that than thinking and talking at cross purposes all the time.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.