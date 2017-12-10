Dec. 14: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You must insist on doing things your way over the coming year, even if – especially if – family and friends try to convince you that there are better alternatives. Maybe there are but personal liberty should be more important to you than worldly success.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

If you are not happy with your current situation then do something about it. Don't go along with other people's plans just to stay in their good books – it will simply lead to a bigger crisis and falling out later on. Make changes and make them now.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

What happens over the next few days has the potential to turn your world upside-down. That idea might excite you but it will worry those who don't share your sense of adventure. Reassure them that you will always be there to protect them.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Others may urge caution today but you are unlikely to take any notice – and why should you when everything seems to be going your way? Just be careful that in your haste to succeed you don't overlook too many small but important details.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Start looking for ways to make a hobby or leisure activity pay. You don't have to change your career or your way of working, you just have to be smart enough to take what you already enjoy and learn to make money from it.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

The more someone says you can trust them the more you should be on your guard. Yes, it's possible you are being overly suspicious but the planets warn you can't be too careful, so check what they're up to every step of the way.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You may think you know what is best for a friend but do you? Even if you do, it does not mean you can muscle into their private life and start changing things. Like you they are a free and sovereign individual and you must respect that.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You seem to have energy to spare at the moment, which is good, but are you channelling it in the right direction? Take time out of your busy schedule today to ask a few searching questions about what you are doing and where you are going.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Mars in your sign does wonders for your self-belief but you need to be aware that too much self-belief is not always a good thing. If you are too full of yourself today you could fall prey to someone who knows how to play on your ego.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You need to control the extravagant side of your nature. If you find that you are going on a spree almost every day it suggests either that you are bored with your life or dissatisfied with it in some other way. Time to start making changes!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

A friend will get into some sort of trouble today and you will have to decide whether to help them out or whether to let them learn from their own mistakes. It's not an easy choice but it has to be one thing or the other, so make it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Finish what you started before embarking on something new. The planets warn if you leave a task incomplete today it will prey on your mind tomorrow and over the weekend and you won't be able to enjoy your social life. Get it done!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You may think that you are indestructible but what you see or hear in the world at large over the next 24 hours will remind you of your own mortality. Use that reminder to inform your choices and make every moment of your life count.

