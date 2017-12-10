Dec. 15: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Venus-Mercury link on your birthday this year will make it easy for you to create things of beauty. These things may or may not be of value to other people but that's not important – what truly matters is that they are of value to you.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

You need to widen your perspective today and over the weekend. If you continue to look at the world from your current narrow viewpoint you will get a distorted picture of what is going on – which could lead to you making costly mistakes.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Freedom is of huge importance to you and over the next few days you will make a point of cutting ties with people who try to restrict you. It does not matter who they are or what they mean to you – liberty is more valuable than sentiment.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

A sudden attraction to a newcomer in your neighbourhood will get your heart racing. Whether or not it develops into something deeper remains to be seen but what matters now is that you have as much fun together as is humanly possible.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Today's Venus-Mercury link will encourage you to start on a new health or fitness regime and hopefully this time you will stick with it. Harmful habits will only be hard to get rid of if you don't have better habits ready to replace them.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

This is the ideal time to begin a project you have been thinking about for ages. You know it could be a huge success but it won't happen as if by magic, so get your act together and get started on it today – and work on it every day.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Recent events have worn you out, physically and emotionally, and you could do with a break. However, the approaching new moon suggests there may be one or two more upheavals up ahead, so don't slow down just yet. You've still got plenty in reserve.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You won't find what you are looking for by staying locked up indoors. The message of the stars today is that you need to get out into the world and socialize with like-minded people. Together you will do wonders, and have a lot of fun, too.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

At some stage today you are going to have to decide which is of most importance to you: your ambitions or your liberty. If you want to move up in the world you will have to give up certain freedoms. So, do you play the game or don't you?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

There may be no limits to what you can do at the moment but that does not mean you should do everything. Be selective about your ambitions and focus on those aims that bring you closer to your long-term goals, be they material or spiritual in nature.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You may not be happy with the way certain issues are developing in your life but you are smart enough too know there is precious little you can do to change them. In which case maybe you should start thinking about changing yourself instead.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Most of what you read and hear on a daily basis is little more than propaganda – that is, other people trying to persuade you that their way of looking at the world is best. Today, try rejecting it all and relying only on what your inner voice tells you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Be gentle with yourself today, especially on the work front where colleagues and rivals will try to make you feel bad about what goes wrong. Don't let their negativity get to you. All experience is good experience, if you choose to learn from it.

