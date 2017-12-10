Dec. 16: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Uranus link on your birthday will encourage you not only to express your own opinions but also to point out where other people's opinions lose touch with reality. This won't make you too popular with some people. Do you care? Of course not!

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Chances are you won't want to push yourself too hard physically this weekend, and that's fine. However, on the mental level your mind will be moving super fast and some of the ideas you come up with will be touched by genius. Be amazing!

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You may not be as open about your feelings as some people are but that does not mean you don't have them. If you keep your emotions bottled up inside you this weekend there is a danger you might explode. Find safe ways to let off steam.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

The current cosmic climate suggests you will be hugely dynamic over the next few days. However, that does not mean you should work on your own. Get together with like-minded people this weekend and create some kind of masterpiece together.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

The message of the stars this weekend is that you will get more out of life if you focus on things that give pleasure to you rather than on things you feel you have to do to please other people. Is that selfish? Maybe, but so what?

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

You can hardly put a foot wrong at the moment and with the sun, your ruler, linked to changes planet Uranus this weekend life will be even more exciting than usual. However, Uranus is still moving retrograde, so don't take chances unnecessarily.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

There is nothing you cannot do and nothing that cannot be made to work, and you need to remind yourself of that fact today. Whatever others may say to the contrary your life is moving in the right direction, so just keep going!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Petty disputes at home and at work must not be allowed to deflect you from your No. 1 aim, which is to have fun socially and make new friends. If you can, bring loved ones and colleagues into your plans. If you can't, it's their loss.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You have taken on a lot of extra work of late and no doubt you have impressed people with your energy and industry. But now you need to ease off a bit and not be quite so intense. If it doesn't feel like fun then you're doing it wrong.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Make an effort to get to know someone new in your social circle. It could be you have a great deal in common and are on the same wavelength mentally and emotionally, so invite them to open up to you by opening up to them first.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

What's right for you may be wrong for someone else and you need to recognize that fact. As an earth sign you have a tendency to see issues, both big and small, in terms of black and white, but the real world exists mainly in shades of grey.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

You like to shock but sometimes you go too far and speak and act so outrageously that you actually turn people off. Today's sun-Uranus link will bring out the revolutionary in you but you need to stay in touch with reality too.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Stand back from what you are working on and try looking at it from a higher and wider perspective. It could be you have strayed away from your original intentions and need to get back on the right path. A few minor adjustments should do it.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.