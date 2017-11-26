Dec. 2: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

What it the one thing you have always wanted to do but never quite got around to? Give it your full attention over the coming 12 months and don't stop until your dream is a living, breathing reality. You may not get another shot at it.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Story continues below advertisement

It may seem as if Lady Luck has deserted you but it isn't true. If you ask the universe for assistance over the next 48 hours the universe will surely give it to you, provided of course that it's what you need and what you deserve.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You're not the sort to let anyone cheat you and that's good because you will need to look very closely at what others are suggesting this weekend. Chances are someone will try to mislead you, but you're much too canny to fall for it.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You need to remind certain people that, while you may be of a mind to forgive and forget, you won't allow yourself to be used. If someone takes liberties this weekend come down on them hard. It will send a message to all your rivals.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You may be eager to get a new project off the ground but the universe seems to be holding you back. It may be frustrating but there is sure to be a reason for it, so ease up for a bit and wait to see how things develop.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Try not to take yourself or other people too seriously this weekend. Yes, of course, life is a serious business at times but if you make an effort to see events from a higher perspective you'll realize they're not worth getting worked up about.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You may not get much attention from friends and loved ones this weekend but that's okay. The fact that they are so busy with other things at the moment can be made to work in your favour. It sets you free to follow your own path.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Don't be surprised if you find yourself on the receiving end of some rather catty and caustic remarks this weekend. You can react to them if you like but why lower yourself to that level? Take it as evidence that you are doing the right thing.

Story continues below advertisement

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You won't hesitate to tell it like it is this weekend but be warned: Tomorrow's full moon could bring a backlash you were not expecting. Some people, it seems, are rather touchy about having their failings pointed out to them. Too bad.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

The most important thing now is that you have a plan of action clear in your mind before you actually do anything. Neptune's influence warns if you just throw yourself at a task hoping it will succeed your energy will be wasted. Think before you act.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Some people you just don't get along with and they are the people you most need to avoid this weekend. It won't hurt to avoid a few others as well. Make a conscious decision not to let anyone, even your friends, deflect you from your aims

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

If, as seems likely, you are operating one set of standards for yourself and a different set of standards for other people the events of the next 48 hours will force you to give way a bit and meet friends and colleagues halfway. It's good business.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Not many people will agree with what you intend to do this weekend but you will do it anyway. You've had your fill of changing your plans, often at the last moment, just to please other people. This time you intend to please yourself.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.