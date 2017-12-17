Dec. 20: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Venus-Uranus link on your birthday this year suggests that your love life is going to be anything but straightforward. A sudden attraction may very well turn your world upside-down but you'll be walking on air anyway. Life will be anything but dull.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Saturn moves into the career area of your chart over the next 48 hours, so your working life is going to be the focus of some major developments. Whatever happens, be it "good" or be it "bad', you'll benefit from the changes.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

A much more positive phase is about to begin and in a matter of days you will be back to your best, physically, mentally and emotionally. Keep telling yourself that all things are possible – and your belief will make it a reality!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You may not be entirely happy with what takes place in your life between now and the turn of the year but whatever your feelings may be you can still make it work for you. Happiness is not really about events, it's about the way your mind works.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You should know from past experience that it's a waste of time trying to get people to do things your way when they clearly don't want to, and Saturn in your opposite sign as from today will make them even more stubborn than usual. Go your separate ways.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

With the sun and Saturn moving into the work area of your chart over the next two days you will need to be extra careful what tasks and chores you agree to take on. If you feel you are doing enough already you must be brave and say "no".

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You need to break out of your self-imposed exile and show the world what it has been missing. You don't have to be the life and soul of the party but you do have to get back into the mainstream. Creatively and romantically you have more to offer.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Don't worry if your confidence takes a dive over the next few days – it's because both the sun and Saturn are moving into one of the more sensitive areas of your chart. Try not to put yourself in situations that require you to perform in public.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Be careful what comes out of your mouth today, because if you make claims that cannot be backed up by facts you could look silly. Unless you are a genuine expert in a certain area of knowledge you should keep your thoughts to yourself, for now.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Saturn leaves your birth sign today and won't you be glad to see it depart. Between now and the end of the year your mood will lighten considerably, but don't use that as an excuse to go way over the top. Moderation in all things – including excess!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

With Saturn moving into your sign today and the sun joining it there tomorrow this is a hugely important time for you. Whatever resolutions you make between now and the 31st you will have to live with them for the next few years, so make them wisely.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

You may look supremely self-confident to people who don't know you well, but you have feelings like everyone else and some of those feelings will be a bit raw over the next few days. Whatever happens, you must stay calm. Don't embarrass yourself!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

The time has come to commit yourself to a cause that has long been close to your heart. Do what you can to make a difference but don't get fanatical about it. You don't have to be a dangerous revolutionary to change the world.

