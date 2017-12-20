Dec. 21: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

It may at times feel as if you are being held back by invisible forces over the coming year, but that's just the universe's way of telling you not to try so hard. Everything you need is now within reach – you don't have to make any massive moves.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

The sun's move into the career area of your chart today means, among other things, that you will have the support of important people. You may be independent by nature but if you want to get on in the world you need powerful allies to help you.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

No matter how honest and trustworthy friends and work colleagues may be you still need to be on your guard. Make sure that what they tell you, especially over the next 24 hours, can be backed up by facts – don't just take their word for it.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You would be wise to put your own needs first now that both the sun and Saturn have moved into the wealth area of your chart. You can at times be too giving for your own good. Don't let others abuse your generosity for their own ends.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

The only danger now is that you could bite off more than you can chew and suffer mental and emotional indigestion as a result. Whatever your aims and ambitions may be you must get others to assist you. Share the burden and also the spoils.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

As the sun is now moving into the work area of your chart you need to come to terms with the fact that you can no longer have it all. Make a list of your priorities and tackle them one by one – don't try to do everything at once.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Are you leading the sort of life you want to be leading? Are you living your dream? If not, now is the time to commit yourself to making the far-reaching changes that will make it easier for you to succeed. No half measures – go all the way!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You don't usually let your feelings show but some kind of emotional outburst is likely today. Hopefully you won't upset too many people but, if you do, don't make a big deal of it. By this time tomorrow everything will have calmed down again.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Don't be too eager to let others know how much you want something. If they think you are desperate they may decide to push up the price and you will either have to pay it or go without. Feign disinterest and you'll get it much cheaper.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

The sun joins Saturn and Pluto in the most materialistic area of your chart today, so you'll need to give serious thought to the state of your finances. Cutbacks in some areas will be needed before you can start making gains in other areas.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Not only does the sun move into your sign today but it links with Saturn, your ruler, making this quite probably the best day of the year for making plans. Listen to what your heart tells you, then use your head to find ways to make it happen.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

You may be having second thoughts about what you are doing, but it's too late to change direction. Having committed yourself to the program, and to other people, you must now go all the way. Forget your misgivings, it can still be a success.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

No one would deny that you are under favourable stars at the moment but you still need to watch what you say and do. You've come so far and accomplished so much in recent weeks – don't let a silly or ill-considered decision spoil it all now.

