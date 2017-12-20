Dec. 23: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Don't hide in the shadows over the coming 12 months – thrust yourself to the front of the stage and let the world know who you are and what you can do. You've waited long enough for your chance to shine and now it's here you must not waste it.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Any flashes of inspiration you have this weekend could be important, so pay attention to what your inner voice tells you and act on it immediately. A new venture, started on impulse, could turn out to be a serious long-term money spinner.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You need to take charge over the next 48 hours and make sure everyone does what they are supposed to be doing. If you don't, you may find that others take it as a sign of weakness and try to steal your authority. Don't let that happen.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Whatever it is you dream of doing, no matter how unlikely it may seem at this particular moment in time, you must focus on it with all your might. As Mercury, your ruler, moves in your favour again today your mind can make it happen.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

The tasks you face may look daunting but you have faced bigger challenges before and come through unscathed, so why be afraid? Promise yourself that you won't be intimidated and that you won't give up for any reason – and you WILL succeed.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Someone you had a fight with a while ago will try to make up with you today and if you are smart you will accept their apologies and maybe even make one of your own. Life is too short to waste precious time on such petty feuds.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

As your ruling planet Mercury ends its latest retrograde phase today you will likely have some pretty big insights into where you have been going wrong and what you can do to get back on course again. Think about it, then act.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Something you have tried to keep a secret will become public knowledge this weekend and there's not much you can do about it. If the information is embarrassing then the best way to deal with it is to own it. Be proud of what you've done.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

The more you search for something today the more likely it is you will miss it. The planets urge you to take a break and do something that brings a smile to your face. You will only find what you've been looking for when you are having fun.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You may have your suspicions about what someone is up to but it might not be wise to mention it to anyone just yet. It could be you are still missing a key piece of the puzzle, so bide your time and keep your eyes and ears open.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

As mind planet Mercury ends its retrograde phase in the most sensitive area of your chart today you will see both far and deep, and what you discover about the world around you will in some way or other change your outlook on life. Are you ready?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

It's time to cut through all the confusion and get to the heart of a problem that has been causing you no end of worries. Don't listen to what other people tell you, listen only to what your inner voice says. It knows where you've been going wrong.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

As Mercury moves in your favour in the career area of your chart today you should get back to work on that special project you had to put on the back burner a few short weeks ago. The extra thought you have given it will guarantee its success.

