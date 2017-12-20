Dec. 24: Your lookahead horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You should now be clear in your mind what it is you need to be doing, but it will take courage and commitment to follow the path you have chosen. You won't always be popular over the coming year, but by the end of it you will be successful.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Someone in a position of authority has taken a shine to you and if you are wise you will make the most of their support. They seem to imagine that you are smarter than all your co-workers, and who are you to disagree with them? Be amazing.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

The cosmic omens are good for you at the moment – in fact they are great. With Venus joining the sun in one of the more positive areas of your chart over the next few days there is precious little you cannot do or be – so be the best.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

An encounter with someone who is mega-successful could lead to an interesting business offer over the next few days. Don't ignore it just because you are having fun with family and friends. It may be the holiday season but money never sleeps.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

There is no reason why you should suffer in silence, not when there are so many people in your world who would rush to help you if you asked them to. But they can't do that if they don't know you are hurting, can they? So tell them.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

By all means be open and honest with people this week but don't go too far and tell them things they don't need to know, including things that could actually hurt them. It's not just about facts and figures, it's about human feelings as well.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Venus, planet of love, moves into the most dynamic area of your chart tomorrow, making it easier for you to express yourself, creatively and romantically, without seeming too pushy. Love may not be all you need but it certainly helps.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

So much is possible for you now but you seem determined to focus on issues that touch you only in negative ways. You need to get over the sense of foreboding you feel and realize that life is pretty much what you choose to make of it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

The time has come to let go of beliefs that are not only outdated but which hold you back both personally and professionally. You don't have to be one of the herd but you do have to upgrade the way you think about certain social issues.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

A great deal is changing in your world and there is not much you can do about it but sit back and watch as events unfold. You may feel powerless to influence events but later on you will discover they have in fact made you stronger.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Venus moves into your sign tomorrow, adding some much-needed light and laughter to what otherwise looks like a pretty heavy cosmic picture. Whatever happens over the next few days, be it "good" or be it "bad", treat it all as one big game.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

What happens in the world at large is important but not half as important as what happens in the space between your ears. Find ways to shut out all the noise and chaos and listen to what your mind is telling you. It knows the answers you need.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

If someone offers you something of value this week you must grab it with both hands. But you need to be aware of the fact that it isn't a gift. It may be the season of goodwill but you will be expected to give something of value in return.

