Dec. 25: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Venus-Saturn link on your birthday means you need to get serious about one or more relationships. You can no longer expect others to accept that you will not or cannot make up your mind about the shape your future together is going to take.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

A chore you are expected to take care of may be boring but if you are smart you will get on with it. Don't just go through the motions – aim to make the best possible job of it that you are capable of. Important people are sure to notice.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

By all means make use of the holiday season to take time off for some rest and relaxation but don't switch off completely. The planets indicate there will be some big opportunities coming up soon, so keep your eyes and ears open.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Someone you share your life with has been rather difficult to get along with of late but as from today you should find it easier to communicate with them on the same level. Most likely it was nothing more than a simple misunderstanding.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It's okay to be ambitious, even this late in the year, and if you get the chance to move up the ladder of success by a rung or two you must take advantage of it. Money never sleeps, and neither does your desire to make something of yourself.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You have this nagging feeling that something important has been overlooked or left undone and blocking it out of your mind is not an option. You won't be happy until you find out what it is and then do something about it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may be cautious by nature but at this time of year you can afford to take a few more chances as the consequences are unlikely to be severe even if you make the wrong call. Ignore your fears and let more adventurous types guide you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You don't usually have a problem adapting to new situations but something seems to be holding you back. Maybe you should take it as a sign that you are not yet ready to change, or that change is not yet ready for you. Either way sit tight, for now.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your mind may be brimming with brilliant ideas but you would be wise to keep them to yourself a bit longer. If you make them public now you run the risk of seeing your rivals steal them from you. Make your ideas work for you, not others.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The festive season is in full swing but you can't get over the feeling that someone is lying to you. Maybe you are being too suspicious, and if you are you will find out soon enough, but it's never a good idea to completely ignore your instincts.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Go out of your way to be nice to people this week – yes, even those who are rarely nice to you. The planets suggest if you make an effort to be pleasant now it could pay big dividends early in the new year. What have you got to lose?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may be in the mood to change things as the year draws to a close but don't go too far and change what common sense suggests should be kept pretty much as it is. Evolution may be slower but its effects last longer – unlike revolution!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you make an effort to put your feelings into words today it will make everything else so much easier. If friends and family members can be made to understand why you have been so emotional of late there will be far fewer misunderstandings.

