Dec. 26: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The way you think determines, to a very large extent, what goes on in your life. You are a co-creator of reality and that is a big responsibility. Ask yourself how your thoughts can be used to change the world for the better – then imagine it happening.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Stay switched on over the next 24 hours because there are big opportunities coming for those who can work out which way the wind is blowing. The Sun in the career area of your chart will recognize and reward your many talents.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It seems that whatever you do and however you choose to do it you cannot lose at the moment, which is nice. But don't stop there. Use that knowledge to inspire you to aim even higher. Reach for the stars and never, ever accept second best.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There is absolutely no reason why you should suffer in silence. On the contrary, you should be shouting at the top of your voice to draw attention to what you consider to be wrong or unfair. You will be inundated with offers of assistance.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Try not to get upset if someone is critical of you today. In fact you should take it as a form of flattery that they have actually noticed what you are doing. Even if their tone of voice is negative there will be something positive they can teach you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The current cosmic outlook will encourage you to try harder and inspire you to aim higher. Ask yourself this simple question: what is it you dream of doing more than anything else? Make that your one and only priority, today and every day.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Your powers of persuasion have rarely been higher and if you are smart you will use your way with words to convince others to change direction. You may not think of yourself as a lifestyle guru but your opinions are valued by many.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Family gatherings are under excellent stars at the moment, so forget about work and other "serious" activities and have fun with those you love most in the world. If you are not laughing together then you really must be doing something wrong.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It's okay to have your head way up in the clouds but you must make sure that your feet stay planted firmly on the ground. The ideas you come up with over the next few days could make you rich and famous – IF they are practical in nature.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Don't bother trying to explain why you made certain decisions. Your words won't make any difference to what others think of you – for good or ill they have already made up their minds. Trust yourself and do what you think is right.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

This really is an amazing time for you and you must make the most of it. With both the Sun and Venus moving though your sign friends, family and even rivals will go out of their way to do things for you – all you have to do is ask.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Sit back and let life come to you over the next 24 hours. Others know how much pressure you have been under of late and will give you the time and the space you need to rest and recharge your batteries. There's no need to rush.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may see clearer and further than most people but that does not mean you can see everything and what happens today will in some way remind you of that fact. Get ready for a few surprises and learn from them what you can.

