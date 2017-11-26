Dec. 3: Your lookahead horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A full moon on your birthday means there are two very different goals in your life and somehow you will have to make room for them both. Make sure you work toward each of them every single day, however small the steps you take.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Because the full moon cuts across the friendship angle of your chart you must make time for fun and games. Get out and about and have a good time and ignore those who say you are neglecting your duties. You alone know what's best for you.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

By all means speak your mind this week but be aware that your words will have consequences. The full moon warns if you annoy the wrong person you could find that an important source of finance is no longer available to you.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

A full moon in your sign will play havoc with your emotions during the early part of the week, but now you know that you can make a conscious decision not to overreact. Whatever happens it's not worth getting upset about.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

There is no point looking to the past and wishing that things had been different. What's done is done and cannot be undone and if you can internalize that fact this weekend you will be able to move on with a clear conscience at last.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

If you find yourself caught between rival factions this week you must make a conscious effort not to favour one side or the other. If you can, keep a low profile. If you can't, stay above the fight and resist the urge to get involved.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Do you truly believe what you say you believe? The planets warn if you have any doubts at all they will be picked up by your rivals and used against you. Maybe you should give your values and viewpoints a bit more thought.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Not everyone will be happy with your ability to see both sides of a story. One particular person may in fact demand that you back them and make their enemies your enemies, too. You're not going to do that. Be friends with everyone.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

What seems such a minor issue to you looks like a matter of life or death to someone else. Refuse to let their negativity get to you. Always be positive and always see the good in other people, whoever they are and whatever they believe in.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Opinions are like a favourite dish – everyone has one and everyone thinks their one is best. If you've had your fill of arguing the toss with lesser minds, hit the road for a while. Leave all the noise and confusion behind.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

If your workload gets on top of you this week then stop what you are doing and give yourself some much needed down time. That might sound counterintuitive but there is no point pushing yourself if you have hit the wall. Work can always wait.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

A Gemini full moon will bring out the madcap side of your nature and some people may actually believe you are losing your mind. On the contrary, you have never been more sane. It's the world out there that's gone crazy, not you!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Whatever takes place this week, either in your personal life or in your career, resist the urge to jump to conclusions. Almost certainly you are seeing just one half of the story, so stay calm, look at all the facts and reserve judgment – for now.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.