Dec. 30: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Affairs of the heart and social activities will have to take a back seat to more mundane matters over the coming 12 months. Your cashflow situation and your career aims both need to be worked on, so stop daydreaming and get your life in gear again.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may believe that the best way to get what you want is by taking it forcefully but even if that was true in the past it certainly isn't true now. By all means go for it this weekend, at home and at work, but don't go too far.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Don't waste precious time worrying about things that most likely will never happen. Push your anxieties to the back of your mind and focus on things that make you glad to be alive. It is possible to think too deeply. Don't think, just act.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Isn't it strange that what you want you cannot have and what you have you don't really want? Could it be the universe is trying to tell you that some of what you desire probably won't be good for you? Maybe you should listen.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You are just about at the halfway point of your solar year, giving you the perspective you need to get a clear picture of how far you have come and how far you still have to go. Ultimately though, it's not about the destination. Learn to enjoy the journey.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You cannot go on hiding the truth from yourself. It's time to face up to reality so you can work at finding a solution to your problems. Remember: just because you failed at something does not mean you are a failure. There's always next time.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you are smart you will do what is asked of you this weekend, even if those doing the asking rank low on your list of people to be respected. You have so many good things going for you now – don't jeopardize them by starting a feud.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

According to the planets someone is stirring up trouble in the hope that you will overreact and make a fool of yourself. Don't let that happen. Take a deep breath, count slowly to ten and then go about your business as if nothing happened.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may at times seem scarily logical in your thinking but there is an emotional side to the Scorpio nature that sometimes can be hard to control. With that thought in mind, try not to let your passions get the better of you this weekend

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The only obstacles you face are the obstacles you create for yourself. If you look openly and honestly at what is holding you back you will see how your own thoughts and beliefs have contributed to your current situation. So change them for the better.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Others can afford to be impatient and impulsive but you cannot, so stay calm and focus on your number one aim. You may need to cut yourself off from all the chaos and confusion for a while. Find a quiet place where you can be on your own.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may be super smart in many ways but not even an Aquarius can know everything, so listen to those who clearly know more than you do and act on their advice. If you don't get your facts right this weekend it could cost you money.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

A friend or work colleague seems to believe that they can twist you round their little finger and get you to do almost anything they ask. You need to show them, before 2017 ends, that you know what they are up to and that you won't play their games.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.