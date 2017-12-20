Dec. 31: Your lookahead horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Make it your aim over the coming 12 months to look for the good in people and to find ways to work with those whose outlook on life is very different to your own. It takes all kinds to make such an interesting world – especially Capricorns!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

People you hardly know will want to do things for you this week. You may be a bit suspicious at first but your inner voice will reassure you that their positive attitude toward you is genuine. Start the new year by making new friends.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

This could be and should be a new year to remember. If you are on the move early in the week your journey will be both pleasant and profitable and the people you meet along the way will convince you that life is wonderful and always will be.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Feelings that have been building up inside you for ages need to be let out into the world at large. That could cause problems if some of them are negative, so find ways to turn destructive thought patterns into constructive actions. It can be done.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Be careful who you agree to help out this week because not everything others tell you is likely to be true. You don't have to be hard-hearted but you do have to be aware that some people enjoy playing games. You are under no obligation to play along.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

People in positions of power are already impressed by your devotion to duty and what you begin in the early days of 2018 will impress on them your creativity too. You've got what it takes to be the best at what you do. So do it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may be unsure of your abilities but others have faith in you, so don't let them down. Cosmic activity in the most dynamic area of your chart will get 2018 off to a perfect start. Hit the ground running this new year, then go faster still.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Something you hear early in the week will make your heart jump for joy. It could be about almost anything but whatever the news is it will convince you that the coming year is going to be special, not just for you but for everyone.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You are determined to start the new year in the right frame of mind and that means getting rid of all those old and outdated ideas you have been carrying around like so much mental baggage. Start with one idea only: that all things are possible.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You have a reputation for being larger than life and it is a reputation you should strive to live up to as the new year begins. If you can't have fun at this time of year then when can you have fun? Life is for laughing and loving.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

What happens next could change your life. That might sound overly dramatic but with so much cosmic activity taking place in your sign there is really nothing you cannot do. Make the next few days special, and the whole of 2018 will be special too.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Your confidence will soar during the first few days of the new year and that's great because you've had a lot on your mind in recent weeks and at times have been a bit too serious for your own good. Lighten up, it's life – and life is good.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You will hear something you can benefit from this week, and you must take advantage of it. Don't worry that you don't seem to have done anything to deserve this good fortune because it's simply not true. Nothing in the universe ever happens by chance.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.