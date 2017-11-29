Dec. 4: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your birthday chart warns that you need to be ruthless in areas you usually don't worry about too much. Creative ambitions in particular demand a more professional approach. Only invest time and energy in activities that take you closer to your goals.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

You tend to do your best work under pressure and there is every chance you will create a masterpiece of some sort over the next few days. You may even look back later in the month and be grateful that you faced so much opposition.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Either everything will go right for you today or nothing will go right for you – there is no middle ground. If it's the latter don't get uptight about it, just accept the situation for what it is and wait until events move in your favour again.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Your current situation may be frustrating but you have been through this scene a hundred times before and come through unscathed, so why worry? The planets indicate if you leave well alone and let fate take its course you'll do okay.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

A rival on the work front will request your assistance today and, of course, you will be suspicious of their motives. On this occasion though it seems they really do need your help, so do what you can for them and maybe in future you'll be friends.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

If a project of some kind has ground to a halt try leaving it alone for a while. Chances are you have been trying too hard and need to back off until you can get a better sense of perspective. It will soon be fresh and exciting again.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

A delay may be frustrating but it's hardly the end of the world, so don't overreact. Around the time that Mars changes signs next weekend you will look back and realize the hold-up worked in your favour. Could be you were moving too quickly.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Someone will tell you a fantastic story today and if you are smart you won't believe a word of it. Just because they don't seem to know the difference between fact and fiction does not mean you should lose touch with reality as well.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You may not be much in the mood for conversation but the planets warn you have to let certain people know what you are up to and why. If you carry on with your secretive ways they may assume you have something to hide – and you do!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Money matters are important, of course, but they are not so important that they can be allowed to take over your life. Your cash-flow situation will take care of itself, one way or the other. You need to take better care of someone you love.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

By all means enjoy a good discussion with people whose views are the opposite of your own but don't let it get out of hand and turn into a fight. If you can agree to disagree that's fine – if not, change the subject or walk away

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

The most important thing over the next 24 hours is that you do not let others pressure you into backing down about something that to you is a matter of principle. Think tough and act tough even if you don't feel tough. Put on an act.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Cosmic activity in the area of your chart that governs your reputation warns you need to make sure that everything you say can be backed up by facts. If you bend the truth even a little bit your rivals will find out and make an issue of it.

