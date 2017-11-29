Dec. 5: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

New ideas and new ways of seeing will open up a world of possibilities over the coming 12 months. There is a danger though that you could be taken in by someone whose personality may be charismatic but whose grasp of reality is weak. Be careful.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Power or popularity? Which one do you desire the most? According to the planets it simply isn't possible to have both at the same time, at least not right now, so make your choice and live with the consequences – either way they won't be too bad.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You don't have to let other people dictate to you but neither do you have to kick and shout and make a scene every time someone suggests you do something different. Relax. Calm down. Scream in private if you have to but always smile in public.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Because you are sensitive to other people's suffering it may be hard to make the kind of tough (some might say ruthless) decisions that you know are necessary. Like it or not though you don't have much choice – or it could be you who suffers!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

There may be no obvious reason why someone rubs you the wrong way but the fact is they do and you don't have to put up with it. Remove yourself from their presence for a while and give your frazzled nerves time to recover.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

If someone asks you to support a worthy cause over the next 24 hours give it some thought and help if you can but don't believe you have to make a donation. Your time and your money are precious and should always be used sparingly.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

If you have decided on a certain course of action then get on with it and don't waste any more time worrying what others might think or say. Their opinions should be of no concern to you – all that matters is that you act soon and move fast.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

No matter how big the challenges you now face you CAN overcome them. Yes, they will be tough and, yes, they will take their toll on you physically, mentally and emotionally, but your reserves are deeper than you imagine, so get on with it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

According to the planets you are wasting time and energy on things that are of no importance in the greater scheme of things. Fortunately, the current cosmic climate makes it easy to be ruthless with yourself and, where necessary, with other people too.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Try not to go over the top emotionally today because the consequences could be damaging if you go too far and upset people in positions of power. Saturn in your sign demands that you exercise self-control. A calm mind is a must right now.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Your thoughts may be moving at lightning speed but not everyone will be able to keep pace with your insights, so make allowances and try not to get frustrated when, inevitably, some of your slower friends and colleagues fall behind in their thinking.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

The world around you may be somewhat chaotic at the moment but it will all come right in the end, so don't get too personally involved and certainly don't choose to fight on one side against the other. The only side that matters is your own!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You may have all the relevant facts and figures at your fingertips today but that won't mean a thing to those who are determined to go their own way no matter what you or anyone else might say about it. So let them. You can't legislate for stupidity.

