Dec. 6: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Communications planet Mercury links with Mars on your birthday, so you will have plenty to say for yourself. But it also links with Saturn, so you must make sure your words are backed up by facts. If not, your rivals will be quick to denounce you.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

You seem remarkably cheerful at the moment and long may it continue. The sun in your fellow fire sign of Sagittarius means you see the world through positive eyes but, of course, some people will always try to spoil the view. Don't let them!

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Feelings are running high at the moment and there may be tears before bedtime. But the facts are very much on your side so don't back down. You can be amazingly stubborn at times and, on this occasion, that fact will work in your favour.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You can blame other people for your current predicament if you want to but it would not be very honest of you. The fact is you got the wrong end of the stick about something and now a rival is happily beating you over the head with it!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

The message of the stars now is that you should make the most of the good things in your life because you never know what tomorrow might bring. That's not a prediction of doom and gloom – far from it – just a reminder that each day is precious.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

If you expect good things to happen over the next 24 hours then love and laughter will fill the day. If you expect bad things to happen then everything that can go wrong most likely will. Do you get the cosmic hint? It's YOUR mind that creates reality.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

A rival or competitor will surprise you today by helping when they don't have to. There is no need to be suspicious about it because the planets suggest their kindness is on the level. So ask yourself: What can you do in return that is equally kind.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You may believe that someone has been using unfair tactics to get ahead on the work front but unless you have proof to back up your suspicions you are advised not to say anything about it just yet. Watch and wait and, above all, stay calm.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Your sixth sense tells you that you could be in line for a big promotion, but don't push yourself too hard or too soon. Everything that is meant to happen will happen when the time is right. It's nearly that time, but not quite. Be patient.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Why are some people so disagreeable? Why are some people so negative? Whatever the reason you can and you must keep such individuals at arm's length today. You won't gain anything by trying to prove them wrong, except maybe a headache.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

The lesson of the stars today is that you should treat life as a game and accept that some games you win and some games you lose. If you can do that then both triumph and disaster are much less likely to distort your view of reality.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

There is a definite luck factor working in your favour at the moment but don't let it blind you to the realities of your situation. That applies as much to your love life as it does to your career. There is still a lot of work to be done.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Under no circumstances let others persuade you to take on more tasks than you can comfortably handle. Your priority now is to finish what has already been started, ideally before the weekend arrives. You've still got time but it's started to run low.

