Dec. 7: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Set yourself targets for the coming 12 months that are challenging but not too tough. Too often in the past you stuffed so many goals on your to-do list that, inevitably, you felt like a failure when your efforts fell short. Be kinder to yourself this year.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Yes, major changes are called for, at home and at work, but make sure you have done plenty of background work before you get busy. Success depends on many things, including luck, but you increase your chances tenfold when you plan ahead.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

If you don't like your current image then change it. The only thing that is stopping you from reinventing yourself is your reluctance to let go of a large chunk of your past – but if you don't let go it will continue to hold you back.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You must act decisively. Someone in a position of authority is watching you closely and if you make the right moves over the next few days you could soon be moving up in the world. Make sure they know you can do more than just talk.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You may want to get your own back on someone who has been criticizing you unfairly but is it worth the effort? Probably not. Your best bet by far is to ignore them completely. Let them know that in your universe they don't mean a thing.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Someone will praise you to the skies for the efforts you made on their behalf, and it's nice to be appreciated. On the other hand, the time you spent on them was time you denied yourself, so try being a bit more selfish today. But only a bit.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Aim to be a bit more adventurous over the next two or three days – and don't let it concern you in the slightest what other people might think of your actions. Life is too short to waste time worrying about what the neighbors might say!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You seem to be surrounded by a lot of dominant personalities at the moment and you must make sure they don't take advantage of you. Find subtle ways to let them know that you are not the easy touch they seem to think you are.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

People look up to you more than you realize and when Mars moves into your sign at the weekend your leadership skills will be much in demand. Today and tomorrow, if you can, take things easy. The quiet life won't last for long.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Something is holding you back from doing what you want to be doing and you need to find ways to break free. Cut as many ties with the past as you can without cutting yourself off completely. People matter more than possessions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

By all means take someone else's idea and develop it into something you can use for yourself but don't copy it exactly or you could get into trouble. Yes, all art is imitation in some way or other but try not to be too obvious about it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

You have a tendency of late to focus on the bad things in the world rather than the good things and that is something you need to work on. An overly pessimistic attitude could be self-fulfilling, so seek out situations that make you smile.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You now have a much clearer idea of what has been going on and that will help you find solutions to your current crop of problems. It will also cheer you up to realize that people you thought were smarter than you knew even less than you did.

