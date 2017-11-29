Dec. 8: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There will be so many new challenges over the next 12 months that you may wonder if the powers that be are having fun at your expense. Maybe they are, but more likely they are testing you to see if you have what it takes. So, do you?

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

The more you try to get a friend or family member to move in one direction the more they insist on moving in a different direction. Maybe you should take the hint and let them get on with it. It's your movements you should be thinking about.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Certain people are clearly opposed to what you are planning but you won't let that stop you. You are not the sort to back down and if they don't know that now they will by the end of the day. Hopefully it won't hurt them too much.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Changes in your working routine will become necessary over the next few days and there is no point trying to fight against them. In the long-term these changes will be good for you, so don't get too worked up about a bit of extra short-term labour.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

The reason that life is so boring at the moment is that you don't have a cause or a campaign to fight for. If you want to spice things up a bit then get involved in some kind of social or political movement. Life won't be boring for long!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

You are now in the right frame of mind to have a major clear out of all those things in your life that are no longer essential, if indeed they ever were. That applies as much to ideas and feelings and beliefs as it does to material possessions.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

No matter how busy you have been over the past few weeks you will be busier still today, tomorrow and over the weekend. It's not all about work either – your social life will pick up in a big way. Can you handle the pace? You'll have to!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

As one of the zodiac's "cardinal" signs you enjoy a challenge and what happens today will push you to your limits and beyond. Don't be too much of an individualist though: You'll achieve more in the long-term if you work as part of a team.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Don't worry too much if someone you are fond of seems to be avoiding you. Most likely they have a few issues to deal with, none of which directly involve you. Give them the time and space they need and very soon you'll be together again.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Some things take years to change, while others change in the blink of an eye. What changes today may catch you unprepared but you are flexible enough to adapt to the new reality. Others won't be so fortunate, so help them if you can.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You are all business at the moment and that's good because there are a number of opportunities to take advantage of. Do what you have to do and do it quicker than anyone else. And once you are ahead of the game make sure you stay there.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Events on the work front may not be entirely to your liking over the next few days but you cannot change them so you will have to adapt. Deep down you know these changes have been on the cards for some time. You're not really surprised.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You will get major tasks done with ease over the next 24 hours and others will wonder where you get your energy from. It comes from having a passion that keeps you motivated and moving forward. Don't ever lose it – it's what makes you special.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.