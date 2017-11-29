Dec. 9: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may not be secretive by nature but with Mars moving into the most sensitive area of your chart on your birthday you are advised to keep personal information away from prying eyes. Your past is your business, not something for others to gossip about.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

As Mars, your ruler, moves into passionate Scorpio this weekend it's quite likely that something or someone will get you riled up. You don't have to react badly but you probably will. Say what you have to say and move on. Don't bear a grudge.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Don't let others hustle you into doing something you are not sure about. Some people can be dangerously pushy at times and it may be hard to stand up to them, but stand up you must. Since when have you been the sort to do as you're told?

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

In recent weeks you have been remarkably dynamic and there is no reason why that should not continue. However, as Mars moves into the well-being area of your chart this weekend you must take better care of your health. You're not invincible!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Good things will come your way over the next few days and you must not doubt for even a moment that you deserve each and every one of them. Enjoy what you receive and be an example to others of what is possible with the right attitude.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Friends and work colleagues will want to hit the town this evening but you may not be in the mood. That's okay. Make this one of those occasions when you devote your time and energy to your home life. Your loved ones will thank you for it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Don't try to change who you are and what you do just because certain people think it might improve your chances of success. You were born with a distinct personality and life aims that are unique to you. Be true to your human, and spiritual, nature.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Your energy levels may take a bit of a dive this weekend, but if they do you should take it as a sign that you need to slow down. If you charge through life at breakneck speed all the time then you're just an accident waiting to happen.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Mars, planet of energy and ambition, moves into your sign today, where it will remain until late January. Use its influence to push yourself harder in every area of your existence. You are capable of more, much more, so get up and get at 'em!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

What seems so difficult in the short-term will make you much stronger in the long-term, so don't give up on it. Saturn in your sign endows you with plenty of staying power, so hang in there and wait out your rivals. They'll crack before you do.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You may be tempted to pass on information that someone gave you in confidence this weekend but if you do you will not only lose their trust but their friendship too. Whatever it costs you, financially or emotionally, keep what you know to yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

How happy are you with your place in the world? If you think you could be doing better then now is the time to prove that you've got what it takes. Mars in the career area of your chart makes you hugely ambitious – so make something of yourself.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

If you get the urge to pack a bag and travel this weekend you must not hesitate for even a moment. Don't let other people, or your own sense of guilt, hold you back or you will always regret it. Life is an adventure or it is nothing.

