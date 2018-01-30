Feb. 1: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You won't get far without assistance over the coming 12 months, so don't get overly independent and think you can do it all on your own, because you can't. Construct strategic partnerships with people who share your values and ambitions.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Why is it that everyone but you seems to know what is wrong with your life? The fact is, of course, they don't, but they like to pretend they do. Shut your ears to what others are saying and trust your instincts– they won't let you down.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You are not nearly as confident as you like to pretend but you are such a good actor that you can make almost anyone believe you own the world. Be warned: If you look as if you are in control you might actually be asked to do something!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

The planets warn that a so-called friend has been looking for ways to get ahead at your expense and even if you don't want to believe that you won't be able to deny it after what happens today. Banish them from your presence – for good.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Changing things around may make you feel better about yourself but how will it make other people feel? Before you make your next big change try putting yourself in the place of the people who will be most affected. See it from their point of view.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Yesterday's eclipse still has a hold on you, so before you do anything drastic you must try to foresee what the consequences might be. If you do anything extreme today it could set up forces that encourage others to be extreme in return.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

By all means do what is expected of you today but don't do it to the exclusion of everything else. Yes, of course, you have commitments to other people but you also have commitments to yourself. What happened to all those dreams and schemes?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You appear to believe that if you don't put on a show and make a bit of noise you will lose the respect of your peers, but is that correct? Probably not. What others value in you most is your ability to quietly and calmly go about your business.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

There is something in your life that you are desperate to change but you just can't get started on it. Don't worry. The ongoing effects of yesterday's eclipse will make it easier for you to get past your hang-ups and transform your existence.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

There is a lot of criticism being thrown at you at the moment and for once some of it seems to be sticking. Maybe you should pay more attention to what others are saying about you. Maybe they can see you better than you see yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

If facts and figures don't add up don't get frustrated and take it out on other people. It's not their fault you can't do simple math. Actually the only reason your sums are wrong is because something is missing. That something will reveal itself today.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

You are not the sort to stay silent when you see an injustice and what happens today will have you hopping up and down and screaming yourself hoarse. Good for you. The world needs people who are not afraid to stir things up a bit.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

If you are not in the mood for work at the moment don't force yourself to be busy. Give your body and your mind the break they so obviously need and focus on your feelings instead. What makes you feel good? Do that!

