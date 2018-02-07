Feb. 10: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The influence of Jupiter on your birthday will encourage you to make a name for yourself in the big bad world. Make sure it's the right sort of name though. Even for someone as radical as you there are boundaries it would be wise not to cross.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Story continues below advertisement

You cannot escape difficult situations by trying to run away from them, so face up to your fears. Chances are you will discover most of them are not in the least bit intimidating. It seems that most of what scares you exists only in your mind.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Someone you have admired for quite some time is sending you signals that maybe their feelings for you go deeper than you thought. What do you do? You encourage them, of course. The line between friendship and love is not fixed in one place.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You tend to call it as you see it but it will pay you to be a bit more diplomatic now. As Venus moves into the career area of your chart new job opportunities are likely to arise. Don't scare off would-be employers by speaking too freely.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Venus, planet of emotional and material values, moves into one of the most positive areas of your chart today, encouraging you to throw off your worries and enjoy life to the full. Remember, too, that there is good in everyone if you care to look for it.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Your money situation is not as bad as you appear to believe, so stop worrying and start looking for ways to cash in on your talents. And don't be afraid to follow a radically different path this time around. Bravery will bring big rewards.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Love planet Venus moves into the partnership area of your chart today, so if there are any relationship issues that need to be resolved now is the time to get serious about them. But not too serious. A little bit of laughter will go a long way.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Try not to get emotional about an issue that needs to be dealt with calmly and logically. Practical problems require practical solutions, so keep your personal feelings out of the mix. On this occasion your head must guide your heart.

Story continues below advertisement

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

The cosmic picture is slowly but surely beginning to change and what happens this weekend will bring opportunities to show your creative side. Domestic matters will still take up much of your time but not so much time that you can't have fun as well.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You will be unusually sensitive to other people's feelings this weekend, making it easy to give advice and offer assistance when it is needed. Whether that assistance is practical or emotional in nature is not important. What matters is that you care.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You won't get far by appealing to a rival's better nature – they are too caught up in their own needs and desires to pay much attention to what is right and what is wrong. All you can do is protect your own interests. Be assertive but not aggressive.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

You may find it hard to resist splashing the cash this weekend. If you have money to spare then that's okay, but if you are short of funds then you need to exercise some self-control. Do you really need so many expensive new toys?

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Venus, planet of harmony, moves into your sign today and almost immediately your mood will improve. It will improve even more if you let go of a grudge that has been gnawing away at your insides for ages. Seriously Pisces, it no longer matters.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.