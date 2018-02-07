Feb. 11: Your lookahead horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may lack in material things but why compare yourself to what other people possess? What they don't have – but you will have in abundance this year – is an instinctive understanding of the way the world works, and that's priceless.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Story continues below advertisement

You will find yourself in the right place at the right time over the next few days. More importantly you will be doing the right thing, not only for yourself but – as Thursday's solar eclipse emphasizes friendships – for other people too.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

A window of opportunity on the work front is about to open and if you are in any way ambitious you must take advantage of what is on offer. Don't worry that you won't be up to the job – the planets suggest you will impress everyone with your skills.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

The approaching eclipse will not only boost your confidence but also endow you with the strength of character to force through changes that not everyone you live, work or do business with will welcome. All things are possible if you believe in yourself.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

The past few weeks have not been easy but the cosmic picture is at last moving in your favour and soon you will be loving life again. This coming week though you must sort out a work or business issue that has dragged on far too long.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

A partnership issue you thought had been put to bed will surface again this week and to say the least you won't be happy about it. This time though you can resolve the situation once and for all. Do what has to be done without rancour or regret.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

A logical frame of mind is a must today and for the coming week. Thursday's solar eclipse indicates that if you go straight to the root of a problem it won't be a problem for long. Be bold and, when necessary, act quickly and decisively.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Your sense of humour could be tried by someone's silly behaviour in the early part of the week but come Thursday's eclipse you will be in the mood to see the funny side again. You should know by now never to take life too seriously.

Story continues below advertisement

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

At times of late it felt as if you were about to be overwhelmed, especially on the home front where no one seemed to appreciate your efforts. Soon though you will be back where you most like to be – calling the shots and in control of events.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Do you work for love or do you work for money? Like most people it's probably more of the latter than the former but over the next few days you will get the chance to put the smile back into your labors. Life doesn't have to be a chore.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You fear losing something you have grown attached to but you need to understand that the more you try to hold on to it the more painful the parting is likely to be. Let it go with a glad heart. Something even better will soon take its place.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

The upcoming solar eclipse in your sign will not only encourage you to be true to your ideals but fire you with the kind of passion that can turn dreams into realities. No matter what your head might say you must follow your heart.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

What happens over the next few days will sweep away your doubts and soon you will know with the utmost clarity what needs to be done to change your life for the better. Whatever challenges you face this week you will deal with them all with ease.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.