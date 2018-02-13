Feb. 17: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Do you trust your inner voice? You should because it knows what is best for you and it knows what is going to happen. Listen to the promptings that come from deep inside yourself and act on what they tell you – and the coming year will be awesome.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

You may not have been on the best of terms with someone of late but if you make an effort to understand where they are coming from this weekend your differences won't seem so bad. It's time to forgive and forget and move on.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Choose an approach and stick with it over the next 48 hours. You have chopped and changed far too much in recent weeks and need to bring some stability back to your thinking. If you don't know your own mind then no one else will either.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

If you honestly believe that your talents are being wasted in your current environment then do something about it. Mars in your opposite sign means you are sure to face opposition but don't let that faze you. You won't break free without a fight.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You have a duty to perform and you cannot get out of it. Don't just go through the motions and do the minimum amount required – throw yourself into the task and make the best possible job of it. You never know, it might actually be fun.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Something will spark your imagination and get you thinking along more creative lines this weekend. With your expanded outlook you may even notice new ways of making money. Or you could take an existing idea and adapt it to your own needs.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

The doubts you have about a new business venture will disappear as if by magic over the next 48 hours. If you trust your instincts and put your money where your mouth is there is every chance that you will make a financial killing.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

How much longer do you intend to push yourself harder than everyone else? With the sun moving into the well-being area of your chart this weekend it might be wise to start winding down a bit. Not even a Libra can carry on at this pace forever.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

What has been worrying you most in recent weeks is the thing you have least to worry about. As from this weekend you will start to feel more positive and optimistic and very soon your luck will change for the better. Believe it – it's true.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You don't have to force the pace. You can just sit back and let fate do its thing. On the home front especially you will get more done over the next few weeks if you stop trying to do it all for other people. Do it for yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You need to make a decision about a relationship and you need to make it quickly while you are still in a position to decide what happens next. The decision must come mainly from the heart. Logic is not always the most important factor.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

An opportunity of some kind will present itself over the next two or three days and you must be ready to take advantage of it. Also, clear out as much physical and emotional junk from your life as you can. Make room for new arrivals.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

A matter that has been preying on your mind must be put to rest immediately. The sun is about to move into your sign and the last thing you want is to be distracted by issues that should have been dealt with days, weeks, maybe even months ago.

