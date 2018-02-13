Feb. 18: Your lookahead horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Opposing aspirations will pull you in different directions over the coming 12 months and somehow you must find ways to satisfy both your personal needs and your professional ambitions. You can have it all but you will need to make sacrifices too.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

The sun enters the most sensitive area of your chart today, so even if you are the kind of Aries who likes to make a lot of noise most likely you will be a bit subdued this week. If nothing else it will give you a chance to catch your breath.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You won't be able to impose your beliefs on other people over the next few days, so don't waste time trying. It's okay to have strong convictions but share them only with like-minded people – that way you won't get into so many fights!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

The sun moves into the career area of your chart today, making you even more ambitious than you usually are. You can accomplish great things now but they are more likely to be permanent if you plan carefully before you take action.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Something will happen this week that reminds you how good it is to be alive. Travel is well-starred but even if you cannot be on the move physically you can encourage your mind to explore. What you dream about today you will be doing tomorrow.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Have the confidence to back your hunches. Over the next few weeks you will be confronted with a number of opportunities, some of them financial, that look promising but also a bit risky. Don't worry: You will gain more than you lose.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

The sun moves into your opposite sign of Pisces today, marking the halfway point of your solar year. Take some time this week to look back over the past six months and see how far you have come – then you'll know how far you have still to go.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You may have to take a supporting role to someone who, for reasons you cannot understand, is flavour of the month with the powers that be. Focus on your work and your wellbeing and it won't be long before you are centre stage again.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

With both the sun and Mercury moving into your fellow water sign of Pisces today you will soon feel a spring in your step again. And if you can add a smile to your face to go with it you will find that even your opponents love you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

What happens today and during the early part of the new week may seem like a setback but it can also be a learning experience. The most important thing is that you let go of unrealistic expectations, both at home and at work.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You have been under a great deal of pressure in recent weeks but you stood up to challenges well and now the planets are starting to move in your favour again you will reap the rewards. Your social life, especially, is about to improve.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

You have been able to do pretty much what you wanted to do over the past few weeks but now you must recognize that you have limits like everyone else. Money matters will play a much larger role in your affairs, so try not to waste cash.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

No matter how many setbacks you have endured of late the entrance of both the sun and Mercury into your sign today means the good times are back. Stop feeling sorry for yourself and start looking for ways you can make life more exciting.

