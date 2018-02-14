Feb. 19: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you are not happy with your current lifestyle then what occurs over the next few months will make it easy for you to change it. Whatever your age or social position may be you are now at a major turning point. Turn toward joy and success.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

This will be an important week and could bring major rewards if you have the courage and the confidence to follow your instincts. Others may try to persuade you that you are heading for disaster but more likely you are heading for huge success.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You appear to believe that someone has got it in for you but you should not be so negative. That kind of thinking could actually be self-fulfilling, so be positive and believe that the universe wants to be kind to you – because it does.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You will be treated like a star wherever you go today and you are advised to milk the situation for all it is worth. Powerful people will be watching you closely and if they like what they see you could soon be a celebrity for real.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

With mind planet Mercury now moving through one of the very best areas of your chart you must give some serious thought to your long-term plans and ambitions. Don't just think about today, think about tomorrow too – it will be here soon enough.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

You have spent so much time helping other people of late that your own needs have been neglected. Now you must balance the books and ask others to do something for you. Also, take a few risks, even if the odds appear to be against you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

A hugely complicated situation can be untangled but it will need all your skill and tact to make sure all parties are happy with the outcome. Somehow you are going to have to make sure that everyone is a winner – and that includes you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

If you focus on the big picture this week the details will take care of themselves. On the work front especially you must not allow yourself to get bogged down sorting out other people's trivial issues. Save yourself for the things that matter.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

If you are addicted to negative patterns of behaviour this is a good time to break away from them. The sun in your fellow water sign of Pisces will bring positive alternatives your way over the next few days. Change your life for the better.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Don't give up on a project that is close to your heart just because the cynics and critics are going out of their way to put you off. Most likely they are scared you will make a success of it, and that's exactly why you must continue.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Saturn, your ruler, makes you too cautious at times and now the sun is moving through the most open and outgoing area of your chart you can and you must take a few more risks. You don't have to be reckless but you are allowed to have fun.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Don't worry too much if a friend or family member keeps finding fault with your actions – the universe is still on your side and nothing is going to hurt you. In fact don't be surprised if it rewards you in some way over the next few days.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

The sun and Mercury have now joined Venus and Neptune in your sign and all is right with the world. It isn't? Well it should be. Get rid of that downbeat mindset and start believing that your special time is here – because it is.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.