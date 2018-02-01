Feb. 2: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Friendships are under important stars at the moment and will continue to be a source of both enjoyment and opportunity over the coming 12 months. Join forces with people whose competitive instincts match your own and take on the world together.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

You may not want to give up any of your precious independence but the only way you are going to get where you want to go is by joining forces with like-minded people. That means sharing not only the responsibilities but sharing the rewards as well.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Some sort of falling out over social or travel plans is likely today but don't make too big a deal of it. Yes, you must put your own needs first, but you don't have to do so in a way that makes others feel like second-class citizens.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You cannot escape the consequences of your actions, nor should you want to. What you did in the past will to a large extent determine what you get in the present, so accept what happens today and act in ways that make tomorrow more enjoyable.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You can expect some sort of change in your circumstances today and over the weekend and most likely it will be a change for the better. Don't change your location though. Where you are now is exactly where the cosmos wants you to be.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Do whatever it takes to stay on the right side of partners and loved ones today, even if it means doing things you find a bit silly. Put your ego on hold and don't worry that your reputation might suffer – the planets indicate it won't.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Life may not be easy at the moment but as the month progresses you will find new ways to enjoy yourself and new activities that allow you to express yourself creatively. No matter what the doom-mongers might say you have lots to look forward to.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You may believe you have left it too late to make a success of something but the planets suggest there is a chance you can still make it happen. Identify what it is you dream of achieving in life – then start doing it on a daily basis.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Jupiter in your sign will in some way or other reward you for the efforts you have put in over the past few months. It will also help you to stay calm when those around you are getting hysterical. Keep a clear head and all will be well.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

People you meet today will go out of their way to do things for you, and you must go out of your way to show your gratitude. One small act of kindness can have huge knock-on effects, so be pleasant and find reasons to smile.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Your head may be full of big ideas but you won't be able to do much with them for a while, so bide your time and don't get frustrated if it looks as if your rivals are getting ahead of you. You'll easily catch up with them later.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

It may be tempting to cut corners or bend the rules in some way today but deep down you know it's the wrong thing to do. Nothing is more important than your self-respect, so play it straight so you can look yourself in the mirror tomorrow.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Cosmic activity in the most secretive area of your chart suggests you are up to something you don't want others to know about. They will find out eventually, of course, but keep the details to yourself as long as you can. Knowledge is power.

