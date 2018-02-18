Feb. 24: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Events will conspire to move you in a direction you had not planned to go over the coming 12 months but you must not resist. The universe knows better than you what is best for your long-term happiness, so follow where it takes you without complaint.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

You have made efforts above and beyond the call of duty in recent weeks and it won't be long before you get your reward. Those rewards will be bigger and better if you steer clear of trivial issues and trivial people. Only the big picture matters.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You have the strength to take on a difficult task and the stamina to see it through to the end. Some people may say you are biting off more than you can chew but you will prove them well and truly wrong over the next 48 hours.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Family issues will take up much of your time and energy this weekend and you will need to give your nearest and dearest a great deal of affectionate attention. Put your own interests on hold for a while. Love unconditionally and love often.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

This weekend should be a lot of fun and there will be a number of pleasant surprises to delight you between now and the first light of Monday morning. Don't stick to your usual haunts – go places that are exciting and maybe just a little bit challenging.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

You will need to show a lot of self-discipline this weekend, especially when dealing with business and financial matters. The message of the stars is clear: You cannot afford to throw money around as if it will never run out, because it will.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Nothing stays the same forever and the planets indicate it may be time to move on to pastures new. If, however, you decide to stay where you are you will have to make a commitment that cannot be broken. You can't have the best of both worlds.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

If you don't feel sociable this weekend you are under no obligation to force yourself. Retreat from the world for a while so you can recharge your mental, emotional and physical batteries – then you will be back to your best come Monday morning.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You need to give up on some sort of personal vendetta. You may find it hard to forgive and forget but on this occasion you have no choice: If you don't move on, it could have a damaging effect on both your relationships and your career.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Financial and business issues are under encouraging stars this weekend and if you take what you are working on seriously you could make some serious money as a result. Yes of course a Sagittarius knows how to be serious! Sometimes.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You must do things the right way this weekend and that means obeying the rules and playing fair. Others can use underhand methods if they wish but you have much higher standards that you must not betray. You will only hurt yourself if you do.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

The things that matter to you don't seem to be making much progress of late but you must not let that get you down. The planets indicate that if you keep plugging away you will eventually get the breakthrough you seek. You're building your future today.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

This is potentially one of the most exciting weekends of the year, so if you have any chores to finish you must get them out of the way quickly. Relationships and friendships are under excellent stars. At the very least you'll be glad to be alive!

