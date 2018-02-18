Feb. 25: Your lookahead horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Venus and Mars, the relationship planets, are strong on your birthday this year, so affairs of the heart will be of major importance over the coming 12 months. If love really does make the world go around it won't only be your head that's spinning.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

The facts of a particular situation may seem obvious but you would still be wise to check up on them. Cosmic activity in the most deceptive area of your chart suggests the facts may not be facts at all – in fact some are sheer fantasy.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Don't make threats unless you know you can deliver on them. If someone successfully calls your bluff this week your reputation could quickly head south as others realize you are all talk and no action. Sometimes it's best to say nothing at all.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Fame and fortune are yours for the asking – so ask away! Cosmic activity in the career area of your chart will open up new paths for you over the next few days and if you act quickly and decisively rewards and recognition are sure to follow.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You will be in the happy position of being able to see things which others have missed during the early part of next week. That gives you a massive advantage over your rivals. Get ahead of the game and stay ahead of the game.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

A Mercury-Neptune union will open both your head and your heart to issues you may not have cared about in the past. You will also be able to see links that you had missed before. Look for connections and you will surely find them.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Mercury, your ruler, will encourage you to think in ways that don't come naturally to you. Try to get past the details of whatever situation you find yourself in and steal a glimpse of the bigger picture. It's a picture that might just change your life.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Not everyone will be happy with what you choose to say this week but that's okay – in fact it's good. Too many people have been avoiding the truth of late and it's time they were reminded of the facts of the situation. Speak up loud and clear.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You are on top of your game at the moment, mentally and emotionally, and now a Mercury-Neptune link will help you find answers to even the most difficult of questions. Having said that, not everything in life needs to be explained.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Having made a promise to someone you must now deliver. It may be a pain and could even cost you money but if you go back on what you said it will cost you much more in the long-term. Your reputation is priceless – don't put it at risk.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

A trivial piece of information could have major consequences this week, especially if you fail to take it seriously. No matter how insignificant the facts of a situation may appear to be you must act on the assumption that it's a matter of life and death.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Get creative this week and find ways to turn your dreams into dollars. Some people may tell you that it's immoral to cash in on your "privilege" but don't take any notice of them – you have a talent and it's right and proper that you make use of it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

The definition of madness is doing the same wrong thing over and over again – so take the hint. The only way you are going to resolve a dilemma that has been giving you sleepless nights is to approach it from a completely different angle.

