Feb. 4: Your lookahead horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Venus-Jupiter link on your birthday suggests that relationship issues will take up a large slice of your time over the coming 12 months. On the work front especially you need to work on the way you deal with people whose values conflict with your own.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Story continues below advertisement

Could loved ones and relatives get any more demanding? Yes they could and over the next few days you will be running all over the place trying to keep on top of their needs. Which raises the question: when do you start thinking about your needs?

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You have powerful enemies but you also have powerful friends and you must not hesitate to ask them for help if you need it. You have done so many favours for them in the past that they will be delighted to get a chance to pay you back.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You won't take kindly to criticism over the next few days but that's too bad because there will be plenty of it. Instead of dismissing it all as jealousy as you usually do maybe you should reflect on what your critics say. Maybe they have a point.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

It may seem as if your rivals have got the upper hand, and maybe they have, but there is no need to panic. Slowly but surely the cosmic picture is beginning to change and by the end of the coming week you will be back on top again.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Why are you rushing around trying to get a dozen things done when there is one thing only you should be focusing on? Make a list of your top five priorities then cross them all out except for the top one. Do that and nothing else.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Your latest big idea could be a real money-spinner but first you need to develop it from a vague imagining to something you can sell out there in the real world. Get expert advice if you need it – it could save you a fortune over the long-term.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

There is no point complaining about other people's bad behaviour because it won't do any good. If certain individuals are proving too much hassle to deal with then pack your bag and go some place else. You don't have to stay where you are.

Story continues below advertisement

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

A challenging link to Jupiter in your sign today suggests that someone will go out of their way to annoy you. Do you hit back? Do you get your revenge? No you do not. You do what you do best, you ignore them as if they don't exist.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Your problems are not as bad as you think they are, so stop worrying and start finding ways to resolve them. Put it another way: no matter how bad your current situation 95 per cent of the world's population would happily swap places with you!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Be careful with money this week because the planets warn you could be too generous for your own good. There are many needy causes out there but you cannot possibly fund them all. Be selective in your charity, and look after those you love first.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

You may be eager to get moving but something seems to be holding you back and it's getting frustrating. It could be the universe is sending you a sign that before you begin something new you need to finish something you already started. Take the hint.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Someone thinks you are getting ideas above your station and is looking for ways to cut you down to size. They can only succeed if you allow their negativity to affect your confidence. Banish all thoughts of failure and keep doing what you're doing.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.