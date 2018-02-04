Feb. 5: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may prefer to plan your actions down to the smallest possible detail but your birthday chart urges you to do the opposite this year. Make no plans at all. Take each day, each hour, each moment as it comes. Let the spirit of the universe guide you.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Facts you have known about for some time but ignored in the hope that they might go away will become public knowledge this week, and you will have no choice but to deal with them. Other people won't help you – it's got to be done on your own.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

There is no point trying to hide what you think because it's like your head is made of glass and everyone can see what is going on in that big brain of yours! Own your thoughts, however unpopular they might be, and then act on them.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

The more you try to explain yourself the less others will understand, so save your breath and just do what feels right. Later in the week they will begin to see what you were trying to show them. By then though you may no longer care.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You are right to be suspicious as there is clearly something going on that you need to know about. You are more likely to find out what that something is if you do some asking around. Use your people skills to persuade others to tell you.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

You may think you know everything there is to know about a particular situation but can you be sure of that? According to the planets there may be something you have missed, something you need to get your head around right away.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Draw up a detailed schedule for the coming week and stick with it come what may. No matter what other interesting issues arise you must not allow yourself to be sidetracked. This can be a productive time for you, but you must stay focused.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You may honestly believe that your latest big idea is the one that is going to break through boundaries and make you rich and famous but don't get carried away. The planets warn there may be a flaw in your plans, so err on the side of caution.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

A rival may be better connected than you but because they lack your level of commitment you can quite easily beat them. Like you they will face a number of setbacks over the next few days. Unlike you they will be intimidated by them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

A friend wants to give you some advice but they are worried that you might take it the wrong way and think they are trying to control you. Whatever it is they tell you take it in the right spirit. They are genuinely trying to help you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Weigh up all the pros and cons about a certain situation before making a decision. If you ignore the evidence of your own eyes because it does not support the picture you are trying to paint then your masterpiece could end up looking a bit of a mess!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

You may not want to delegate important tasks to other people but you have no choice in the matter. Recent events must surely have convinced you that if you carry on trying to do it all by yourself the results could be catastrophic.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Some things cannot be explained logically and the sooner you accept that fact the better. There is a hidden layer to your existence that cannot be seen or touched but which nevertheless guides your actions. Don't try to fight it – work with it.

