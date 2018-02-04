Feb. 6: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There can be no turning back: You have chosen to follow a certain path through life and having started you must now go all the way. Take action this very day and keep taking action until you have reached your goals and realized your dreams.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

There may be a dozen interesting things going on in your life at the moment but if you try to get involved in them all your time and energy will be wasted. Identify your No. 1 priority and focus on it to the exclusion of everything else.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You like to be in control but common sense should tell you that you can't have things all your own way, especially when dealing with people who have ambitions of their own. Above all else today be friendly. Aggression will get you nowhere.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Some sort of disruption is to be expected over the next 24 hours, but it will be the sort that results in good things. Instead of trying to hide from change you should seek it out and make it your ally. Unexpected developments could change your life.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You may have been a bit laid-back of late but over the next few days you can and you must be more resolute. The planets urge you to act now and catch your rivals off guard. The quicker you move the more successful you will be.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

There seems to be an imbalance in your life that threatens to tip you too far in one direction or the other. Don't be afraid to ask family and friends for advice and assistance. They can see you better than you see yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Your social and professional standing is on the rise and you should find it quite easy to break into circles that have been closed to you in the past. Just remember that status is not the most important thing. People must always come before power.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Something in your life is coming to a close but it does not have to be a negative event. On the contrary, there is every possibility that this particular ending will also mark a new beginning, so stop worrying and welcome the future with open arms.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Put idealism ahead of power and profit. The world is full of people struggling to get ahead but you don't have to be one of them. Identify your highest ideal and make it your highest priority. Do that and everything else will fall into place.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Don't make too many plans for the next 24 hours because unexpected delays and disruptions are likely to spoil them. Take each moment as it comes and be ready to start something completely different if fate points you in a new direction.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You may not understand why certain events have occurred but you are smart enough to realize that you are now taking part in a whole new ball game. Your first priority, of course, is to learn the rules, because without them you can't be a winner.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Don't waste time trying to run away from your troubles because that tactic simply won't work. With both the sun and Mercury on your side now you must be more positive about your chances. Compared to most people you're doing great!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You may be limited in what you can do at the moment but later in the month you will look back and thank your lucky stars that your options were limited. And those who are excessively active now will regret having committed themselves too soon.

