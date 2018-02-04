Feb. 7: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Venus-Uranus link on your birthday means either that you will fall for someone whose outlook on life is very similar to your own, or that you will get more deeply involved in a set of beliefs that inspires you. Either way you'll be happy.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Values planet Venus links with surprises planet Uranus today, so something unexpectedly welcome will be coming your way. Don't get too attached to it though because other aspects warn that while it is yours to enjoy it is not yours to own.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You know what you want and you know where to get it and anyone who comes between you and your goal will most likely regret it. On the work front, especially, you seem to have finally woken up to the fact that ambition is not a dirty word.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You need to get serious over the next 24 hours. There are certain issues that need to be dealt with and certain sacrifices that have to be made if you are to make a success of what up until now has been no more than a game to you.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You may think you know what your limits are but what happens today will push you above and beyond the boundaries you have grown used to. It won't be long before you are operating on a far more exciting and fulfilling level.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Forces over which you have little control are pushing you in a direction you don't want to go but if you are smart you will stop fighting it and go with the flow. You should know by now that all roads eventually lead to the same destination.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You will discover something interesting about a rival today and will be tempted to use the information for your own benefit. Be warned though: If you resort to underhand methods your efforts will most likely backfire on you. Integrity is a must.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

While everyone else rushes here, there and everywhere in utter confusion today you will be calmly assessing the situation and deciding what needs to be done. A helpful Venus-Uranus link means you can handle any crisis that comes your way.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You know what you should be doing and you know how you should be doing it, so why are you still hesitating? It could be because you think you need someone else's permission to get started. No Scorpio, you don't. Act now and act fast.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Yes, there is meaning to your life. Yes, you are here for a reason. What that reason is may not be obvious but if you keep your eyes and ears open today you may get a few clues. Then all you have to do is turn them into solutions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Your world has been undergoing some radical changes and what happens next will make it abundantly clear that they are to be welcomed. You're not as conservative by nature as some people imagine and you will find ways to prove it today.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

You must take care of practical matters today before you give yourself permission to go off on one of your flights of fancy. Do what has to be done and do it well, then do what pleases you personally, even if it shocks everyone else to the core!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You may have to tread on a few toes and dent a few egos today but that's okay. You have a lot to do but not much time in which to do it and it's not your fault if people get in the way. Everyone stands aside – Pisces is coming through!

