Feb. 8: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

According to your birthday chart you have become too set in your ways and need to break free of the intellectual chains you have imposed on yourself. If you can open your eyes to new possibilities your life could be transformed in remarkable ways.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Story continues below advertisement

This is not a good time to make rash decisions. A challenging link between the sun and Pluto warns that the sense of urgency you feel is not real – it has been manufactured by people who want you to act in haste and make a mistake.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

If you feel that someone has been holding you back from reaching your potential you may decide to do something drastic about it. Big mistake. Unless you want the whole situation to blow up in your face you are advised to stay calm and bide your time.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

There is no point pushing yourself hard in pursuit of an aim you actually have little enthusiasm for. The most important thing today is that you take care of your health. Burning the candle at both ends in pursuit of an illusory goal could be dangerous.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You won't lack for energy today but there is a danger you could go too far or do too much. That applies in particular to partnerships. If something you are working on with others is costing you more than you expected it might be time for a rethink.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Some sort of domestic upheaval is likely today but you must not overreact. Stay calm and resist the urge to say things that will only add fuel to the fire. The best way to bring peace back to your home life is to consciously avoid giving offense.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You may be in the mood to have fun but before you begin you must make sure you have done everything that is expected of you. If you leave a task half-finished it will prey on your mind and spoil whatever social activities you have planned.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

The sooner you recognize that perfection is an impossibility the better it will be for you. It's one thing to have high standards but quite another to expect that you must never fall short of them. Be kind to yourself, and others, today.

Story continues below advertisement

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Today's sun-Pluto link will boost your energy and help you push ahead with your plans but it will also remind you that the best way to get ahead is to join with people who share your aims and ambitions. You can't do it all on your own.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

If you owe someone a favour now is the time to repay it. If you don't take this chance to balance the books it could have a negative impact on your reputation. Don't risk losing the respect of someone who should be a firm friend.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Do what someone in a position of power asks of you today, even if you think their request is a bit of a liberty. The planets indicate that if you show willing now you are much less likely to be put on the spot by them later on.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

The most important thing today is that you have a clear idea of what it is you are aiming for. The sun in your sign does wonders for your confidence but you still need to focus your energy in the direction that is most beneficial to you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Do you stick with what you know and trust or do you try something new? Only you can decide but deep down you know it's time to be a bit more adventurous. You don't want to look back later in life and wish you had been more daring.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.