Jan. 1: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You need to let friends, loved ones and even work colleagues know what will make you happy. According to your birthday chart others are desperate to please you but they won't be able to do that if your desires remain a mystery. Open up a bit.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

As the new year begins make sure you have a clear idea of what it is you will be aiming for in 2018 as far as your work and career is concerned. If your objectives are vague you may struggle to get your ambitions off the ground.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Even though you seem a lot more adventurous of late you have still got yourself stuck in some kind of rut. The fault lies not in your circumstances but in your mind. Snap out of it. Do something unexpected, even outrageous, today.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Don't listen to those who promise you big gains for a small investment. You of all people should know there is no such thing as a sure thing, especially a sure thing that comes cheap. Use your brains and keep your money in your pocket.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

The approaching full moon urges you to put yourself in someone else's shoes and make an effort to see things from their point of view before making a decision about a partnership or romance. The world may look very different through their eyes.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

You will need to be wide awake as the new year begins if you don't want to get taken for a ride. Accept nothing you see at face value and question everything you are told, even if – especially if – it is the "experts" doing the telling.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Before you ride to the rescue of someone who has made a series of silly mistakes maybe you should ask yourself if you should let them get on with it. It may be that the only way they see sense is by suffering the consequences of their actions.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You made a few mistakes in 2017 but none of them were game changers and all of them in some way or other made you stronger. Now you need to take that strength and put it to good use. How can you change the world for the better?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

A new year is dawning and everything points to it being a good one, so give yourself permission to have fun and let those you have feelings for know how deep they go. Never be embarrassed by emotion – it's what makes you human.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Because tomorrow's full moon highlights the wealth area of your chart you must explore ways to make money with other people. You may think you are big enough to go it alone but even if you are you will make more as part of a team.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

It is essential now that you let partners and colleagues know what you are up to. You may be secretive by nature but sometimes it pays to open up a bit and the impending full moon means the more people know about your plans the better.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Your confidence is fragile at the moment and something you hear over the next 48 hours could upset you a bit. Most likely it is just meaningless gossip, so get a grip and don't take what you hear to heart. Words cannot hurt you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

The more people ask questions of you today the more you must be on your guard. Maybe their enquiries are genuine but the planets warn they could have less than honest motives, so don't let slip information about your private affairs.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.