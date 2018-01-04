Jan. 10: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Mars link on your birthday will endow you with heaps of energy and no end of ambition and there is every possibility that 12 months from now you will be a star. Make it your aim to create something good that can stand the test of time.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Story continues below advertisement

Keep your mind clear of negative thoughts. If you allow even a small doubt to take root it could quickly grow into something you can no longer control. Today's sun-Mars link will inspire and protect you, so what have you got to worry about?

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Do other people approve of what you are planning to do? Should you care one way or the other? The message of the stars today is that you must go all out to reach the goals you have set yourself. What the world thinks about it doesn't matter.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You may look tough on the outside but there is a soft spot not far beneath the surface that someone who knows you well is playing on and making you feel uncomfortable. It's not enough to look tough, you have to be tough as well, especially with yourself.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

A relationship issue needs to be dealt with and today's sun-Mars link will give you the courage to face it head on. You cannot go on sweeping the matter under the carpet, so deal with it now and have done with it once and for all.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

The next two or three days will be physically, mentally and emotionally demanding, so plan what you are going to do as carefully as you can and make sure there are no other distractions. Focus on your No. 1 aim and ignore the rest.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Something you have been dreaming of for ages can soon be yours IF you find the courage to act in ways that you know will result in criticism from those who feel threatened by the measures you take. It's your life, so make it work for you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Some kind of showdown is likely today, most likely over money or a family matter, and while you need to be firm and fight your corner you also need to take the other person's feelings into consideration. Is there some way you can both win?

Story continues below advertisement

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

The sun's link to Mars in your sign today will energize you to such an extent that staying at home and doing regular stuff won't interest you in the slightest. Get out into the world, be sociable and have as much fun as is legally possible!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Can you develop a more detached view of money and possessions? If you can then what happens today won't bother you in the slightest. Whether you gain something or lose something you must try not to overreact. Your new attitude could even become a habit.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

With the sun in your sign linked to dynamic Mars you will be on the top of your game over the next 24 hours. Try not to spread your energy in too many directions though. Focus on what is of most importance to you – the results will be amazing.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Your confidence may be in a bit of a slump at the moment but there is no need to despair. The sun's journey through the most sensitive area of your chart is designed to make you think deeply about what your long-term aims should be. So think!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Yes, of course, you want to change the world, but no matter how motivated you are there is only so much you can do, so don't set targets that are bound to leave you feeling disappointed in yourself. Just do your bit and do it well.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.