Jan. 11: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Mercury moves into your sign on your birthday this year, giving you a crystal clear mental picture of the changes that need to be made. Whether or not you actually make those changes is, of course, another matter. You always possess free will.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

There are heaps of surprises coming your way and they will be the sort of surprises you thoroughly enjoy. If you open up a bit and let life show you new ways of doing business this could be one of the most productive times of the year.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Your mind may be full of big ideas at the moment but you cannot possibly see them all through to completion. Take just two or three of those ideas and find ways to turn them into cold, hard cash. It's not wrong to profit from your genius!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Something to do with your income is making you anxious for no good reason. Put it out of your mind because it is sure to come right in the end. You don't need to watch your dollars and cents too closely – you can still afford to treat yourself.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You will be a bit blunt in your speech today and sensitive types won't like it, but that's too bad. As Mercury, planet of communication, moves into your opposite sign you know that if you don't speak up now you may not get the chance again.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

The drama of the past few days has begun to subside and hopefully over the next 48 hours some semblance of normality will be restored. You are advised to make the most of it because it won't last long. More surprises are on the way!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Someone whose outlook on life is very different to your own will introduce you to a viewpoint you had not considered before. You may be tempted to dismiss it out of hand but that would be a mistake. You're not the only one with interesting ideas.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

There are too many people in your life who seem to take pleasure in reminding you what it is you should be doing. Tell them to give it a rest and, if they still don't get the message, turn your back on them and go some place else.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Let someone you have feelings for know that you want to be more than just a friend. It may surprise you to discover that they have feelings for you as well and before you know it you could be a romantic item. Stranger things have happened!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Mercury joins the sun in the financial area of your chart today, so what you own and earn will be on your mind a lot over the next few days. If you use common sense to solve business-related problems you could find yourself in the money.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Stand back from what you are working on and ask yourself, openly and honestly, if it is what you really want to be doing. If it is then fine, carry on. If it is not then you must call a halt and refocus on what truly motivates you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Other people always seem to come to you for advice but who do you go to with your problems? If you need help today find a quiet spot away from the chaos of the world and connect with your "inner voice". It has the answers you seek.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Speak from the heart and leave no one in any doubt what it is you think needs to be done. Your confidence will impress people and persuade them to follow your lead. Someone needs to know their own mind and that someone is you!

