Jan. 12: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Having indulged your desires to the full of late you may now be tempted to go to the other extreme and live as simply and frugally as possible. That's not a bad idea but don't use it as an excuse to retreat from the world. Your input is important.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Story continues below advertisement

You will be torn between two equally attractive offers today. If you are smart you will go for the one that promises bigger rewards in the long-term rather than a smaller but more immediate fix. Think of it as a cosmic lesson in delayed gratification.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Today's cosmic picture will bring hidden tensions to the surface but in a way that's good. You have been carrying too many negative emotions around with you of late and if you don't get rid of them now they could become a serious problem.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You desperately need a break but employers and work colleagues want you to carry on as before. What do you do? You tell them that your well-being comes before their need for success and profit. Say it nicely but say it plain.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Mars and Jupiter in the most creative area of your chart means you are in the midst of a productive and fortunate phase, but are you making the most of it? Don't just wait for good things to come to you, go looking for them yourself.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Someone you have feelings for is feeling low at the moment and only you can cheer them up. Put on an encouraging face and remind them of all the good things they have to be thankful for in this life – your friendship being the most important!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You are so in tune with the spirit of the times these days that your insights and predictions can actually be quite frightening to some people. Make sure those you interact with today are able to handle what you have to tell them.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You may be tempted to take a guaranteed smaller profit on an investment now rather than a potentially bigger one later on but the planets suggest it might be worth your while to hold on a bit longer. Yes, of course, it's a gamble, but isn't everything?

Story continues below advertisement

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You won't see eye-to-eye with a friend or family member today but it does not have to put a strain on your relationship. If you can sense an argument brewing then find an excuse to go some place else for a while. Reduce the chances for friction.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You may not be the emotional sort but something will bring a tear to your eye over the next 24 hours. Most likely it will be the realization that not everyone in life is as fortunate as you. Don't just cry about it, do something positive.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You seem to be at the centre of attention a lot of late and that's good because the more publicity you get now the more opportunities for advancement will come your way later in the year. Keep your sights set on that next rung of the ladder.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

While the changes taking place around you may to an extent be upsetting, you also sense that they are being made for your benefit. You may not consciously recognize how and why that is so yet but your mind is getting there slowly but surely.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Current events may be worrying but you don't seem bothered by them in the slightest. Why is that? It's because, as the most senior member of the zodiac, you know from past experience that none of it actually matters that much. Keep smiling.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.