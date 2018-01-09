Jan. 13: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mercury-Saturn link on your birthday will make it easy for you to get to the root of problems that require logic and common sense to resolve. It won't be much good though for more emotional matters – for those you will still need to engage your heart.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Great things are possible if you can get your act together and knuckle down to some serious work. On the other hand, don't expect too much of yourself and get disillusioned when it does not all happen at once. Give it time to come together.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

By all means help a friend in their hour of need but make sure they know you won't be there for them every time they make a poor decision. You have your own issues to take care of and cannot devote all your energy to their problems.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Someone who has given you a lot of trouble in the past seems to be on their best behaviour at the moment. Does that make you suspicious? Maybe it does and maybe there is something going on – but the planets suggest you will like it.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

A friend will drop a major hint today as to where they think you have been going wrong and if you are smart you will listen and learn. If you are not smart you will make the same mistake again tomorrow, and it will hurt even more!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

You have pushed yourself to the limit over the past few weeks and need to take a break. You may have a mountain of work to get through but your physical, mental and emotional well-being is more important by far, so slow down!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You may be impatient to try something new but Saturn, planet of restriction, will hold you back this weekend. It may be frustrating but in the fullness of time you will understand it was for your own good. Take it easy – there's no need to rush.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

A problem you have been striving to resolve for ages will sort itself out this weekend and you will be thankful for that. However, you will also be angry with yourself for not seeing what needed to be done. Why? No one expects you to be perfect.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Everyone seems to be talking about you at the moment – at least that's the way it appears. Chances are though that you are reading into their words meaning that isn't really there. You're not the only one worth gossiping about you know!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

A colleague's misfortune could be your good luck this weekend and while it's nice of you to feel bad about it you must not let that stop you from taking advantage of the situation. Would they feel sorry for you if the situation was reversed?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

By all means demand freedom of action for yourself this weekend but don't then go and try to deny it to other people. Saturn in your sign will send back at you the thoughts and words and actions you put out into the world, so make them positive!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Great changes are taking place in your world and, of course, that makes you fearful to a certain extent. But you should know from past experience that even if change is hard in the short-term it is invariably beneficial in the long-term, so stick with it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

If a friend or colleague points out some of your failings this weekend don't get all defensive and deny that you are doing anything wrong. Listen to what they tell you, thank them for their insights and then resolve to change yourself for the better.

