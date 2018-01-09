Jan. 14: Your lookahead horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Uranus link on your birthday means there will be major changes in your life over the coming 12 months. Does that strike fear in your heart? It shouldn't. Change is what we need to grow and growth is what we are here for. Grow tall and strong.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Someone in a position of authority will ask you to do something you don't want to do this week but if you are smart you will agree and make a good job of it. The planets suggest that if you show willing now the rewards will be huge later on.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Self-discipline is the key to success this week, especially when dealing with people who seem to rub you the wrong way for the fun of it. Most likely it's just a clash of personalities, so don't take it too seriously. Stay calm and carry on.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

If something old or dated goes out of your life over the next few days don't feel bad about it. Instead, let it pass and be thankful that it was there for you when you needed it. Now you need something a bit more 21st century.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Push yourself hard for someone you love over the next two or three days. You may risk exhausting yourself physically but the payoff is that it will do you a whole lot of good emotionally. It makes you feel special when others need you.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

If someone you socialize with refuses to see things your way this week try not to take it as a personal insult. According to the planets you won't change their outlook and they won't change yours, so agree to disagree and then change the subject!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Cosmic activity in one of the best areas of your chart means you should not be so modest about your abilities and your achievements. You don't have to put on a show – that's not your style – but you do have to recognize that the world admires you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Don't fight dirty just because your rivals fight dirty. If you allow yourself to sink to their level then you have lost, even if you win. Libra is the sign of balance and of style, so keep your standards high and be a good example to others.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

It would appear that you are keeping information from people you live or work with. Is that for their benefit or for your own? If it's the latter you need to realize there could be negative consequences. If they need to know then let them know.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

There may still be issues that need resolving between yourself and certain family members but the good news is they no longer seem so important. Few things in life are worth getting worked up about, so don't get too emotionally involved.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Because you work so hard it annoys you to see others drift through life as if in a dream. But you cannot possibly know what their destiny might be, so stop thinking about them and focus on your own affairs. Ultimately, that's all you can ever do.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

No matter how difficult your current situation may appear to be it is a fact that in the greater scheme of things you are doing very well indeed, so stop worrying and just get on with your life. Remember, positive thoughts attract positive events – always.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Something that was of huge significance to you just a few days ago now seems of no importance at all. That means you have grown up. That means you have matured. Now help someone you love get over their own irrational hang-ups.

