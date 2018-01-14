Jan. 15: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Whatever it is you want most out of life that is what you must now devote yourself to. Don't allow other matters, such as romantic and domestic responsibilities, to hold you back in any way. You either go after your dream or you forget about it.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

You may get the chance to move up on the work front over the next few days, so be ready to act and don't try to pretend that you are not ambitious. You know you want to be No. 1 and this will take you a big step closer.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Something in your life will change for the better over the next two or three days. It may or may not be a material change but it will certainly move you in a new direction, one more in keeping with the talents you were born with. Work with it.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

It may seem as if an emotional upheaval has come out of nowhere, but in truth it has been bubbling under for some time. Now the pressure has built up to such an extent that you can no longer contain it. Let it out. You'll feel better for it.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

If you have fallen out with a friend or family member then it should not be too hard to get back on good terms again this week. No matter what harsh words may have been said it's not too late to make amends. It's never too late.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

You will go out of your way over the next 48 hours to do something that shocks those who prefer to play by the rules. Don't do anything illegal or unethical though – cosmic law will catch and punish you even if human law does not.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

The upcoming new moon in the most dynamic area of your chart will make this an exciting week by anyone's standards. It's going to be a thrill-a-minute ride over the next few days, so buckle up and put on your crash helmet!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Don't give in to the urge to interfere in other people's private affairs, not even if they ask you to. The planets insist they must work out their difficulties on their own now or face even greater difficulties later on. Words of encouragement are okay though.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

The path you are following may be difficult, and at times even dangerous, but that's good. The last thing you need is a safe and easy journey that does not challenge you to give of your best. Keep moving forward and keep moving up.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You will find yourself at odds with the accepted way of doing things today and throughout most of the week but that's okay. You can sense that something out of the ordinary is needed to get ahead of your rivals. Use your imagination, and act!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

The approaching new moon in your sign will encourage you to take risks but they don't have to be stupid ones. Keep your mind's eye on the main prize today and only take chances if your instincts tell you they are genuinely worth it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Are you brave enough to take on the kind of responsibilities that sensible people usually try to avoid? If you believe in yourself and also believe that the universe is a positive and encouraging place you'll take them on with delight today.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

There are so many possibilities and opportunities to choose from at the moment that you may have trouble making up your mind what to do next. Sit quietly for a few minutes and let your inner voice guide you. It knows what will suit you best.

