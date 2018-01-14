Jan. 16: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Now is the time to get more deeply involved in a project that is close to your heart. It may be something of a charitable or humanitarian nature or it may be something social or political but it's what you need to focus on over the coming 12 months.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Changes in the world at large may be unsettling but they are also exciting and will become even more so over the next 48 hours. As a fire sign you enjoy being active and adventurous, so embrace change and make it work for you.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You may need to make your displeasure with a friend or work colleague known today. Yes, of course, you're nice by nature but you don't have to put up with ill-mannered behaviour, not even from people you usually get along with okay.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Throw yourself into the thick of the action today and trust that your guardian angel will protect you. Today's Jupiter-Pluto link will endow you with the kind of strength and staying power that gets things done even if the odds are stacked against you.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You may find it hard to ignore the emotions that are raging inside you over the next 24 hours, but why would you want to ignore them when, on the whole, they are positive emotions? Follow your instincts and never, ever doubt yourself.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Others may say that you should not take risks with your time, your energy or your money but if your inner voice goads you to gamble a bit then take a chance and see where it takes you. If you're too timid now you could regret it later.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You have always been a hard worker but you will amaze yourself by how much you manage to accomplish over the next 24 hours. Start early and finish late if you have to but get done what needs to be done – and get it done right.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

This is a productive time for you but because family issues still weigh heavily on your mind you may not be getting as much done creatively as you should be. It really all boils down to one main problem – a problem you can and must resolve today.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Ignore those who say that your plans are too fanciful and that you should set your sights lower. They are wrong. Today's link between Pluto, your ruler, and Jupiter, planet of good fortune, urges you to put your heart and soul into your dreams.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You may be independent by nature but even a Sag needs help once in a while and the planets say you should ask for it now. What seems such a difficult problem from your point of view may be very simple indeed from someone else's perspective.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

The nearer you get to tomorrow's new moon the more your expectations will rise and with Jupiter and Pluto on excellent terms as well you are beginning to believe that you have what it takes to go all the way. And you do, so get moving!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

You won't get much in the way of peace and quiet over the next 24 hours but that's okay. On the work front especially you will be challenged to show what you can do and your professionalism is sure to impress some very important people.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

By all means do things for other people but don't lose sight of the fact that your first duty is to yourself. If you have to let someone down because their needs clash with your needs then so be it. You can make it up to them later on.

