Jan. 17: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A new moon on your birthday holds out the possibility of a new start in whatever area or areas of your existence you think need it most. Don't change for the sake of it but don't not change because you fear the unknown. You'll love where life takes you.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

If you are not getting the recognition you deserve on the work front, don't worry: today's new moon in the career area of your chart will in some way or other kick-start your professional year. Keep telling yourself that you're the best – and you will be.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

If you need to liven things up a bit then now is the time. Today's new moon highlights your social life and your need to travel, and before you know it, you will be making new friends in the strangest of places. Go where the wanderlust takes you.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

If your inner voice tells you to hold on to an investment rather than cash it in right away then you should listen to it. A new moon in the wealth area of your chart could boost your profits – although, of course, there are no guarantees.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You have no choice but to go along with other people's plans today. But why would you want to do anything else when it is abundantly clear that they know exactly what they are doing? You don't have to lead every day of the week.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Think carefully before agreeing to take on extra responsibilities on the work front. You may be able to handle them easily enough now but the planets warn they could tie you down in ways you don't enjoy later on. You're doing enough as it is.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

A new moon in the most dynamic area of your chart will stir your creative juices and get you started on something you have been thinking about – while doing nothing about – for weeks, months, maybe even years. This time you WILL make it happen.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

If you have been avoiding an emotional problem of some sort today's new moon will help you deal with it. Don't worry that you might upset someone you love – there may have to be a few tears before the issue is finally resolved.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

There are so many cosmic influences working in your favour at the moment, and they will motivate you to get out into the world and have some fun. There doesn't have to be a higher meaning to what you do – love and laughter are what it's all about.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Before you take up an offer of some sort make sure you know what will be expected of you, not just today but weeks and months into the future. Yes, the money may be good, but do you really want to be tied down to such an extent?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

If you are clear in your mind as to what it is you want out of life then today's new moon in your sign will help you get started. If you don't have a clear idea that's okay, just follow your instincts and enjoy where they lead you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

If you have doubts about someone you must not ignore them. You may not be able to explain logically why you do not trust this individual but deep inside something is telling you to watch your back. And watch your front too, come to that!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You are in a rebellious frame of mind at the moment and you won't take orders from people you do not respect. That's fine, but don't become such a rebel that you make waves for the fun of it. If you do, you'll be the one who gets drowned!

