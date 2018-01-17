Jan. 18: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will be hugely sociable this year and if you are in the market for love there is every chance you will find the special one you have been looking for. Open your heart to the people you meet – and they will open their hearts to you.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Someone you have not seen for a while will get back in touch today and you will enjoy going over old times together. There may even be a hint of romance in the air, so watch out for any subtle signals they might be sending you.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You won't get much sense out of some of the people you have to deal with today. According to the planets their minds are all over the place at the moment, so make allowances – and certainly don't take anything they say or do too seriously.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You seem to believe that everything in your life needs to be torn down so you can start again from scratch. But that will mean getting rid of things that are actually quite useful. Instead, why not build on what you have already accomplished?

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Even a Cancer gets it wrong now and again, so don't be too hard on yourself if a decision you made about money a few weeks ago now turns out to be a mistake. It's not the end of the world. Learn from the situation and then move on.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Your emotions could get out of hand if you dwell on negatives rather than positives. As values planet Venus moves into your opposite sign today it will help enormously if you focus on what makes you feel good about yourself and other people.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

If you need to get along better with a work colleague now is the time to reach out to them. Chances are they will be receptive to your approach and while you may never be the best of friends they will at least be on your side.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Do what feels right for you, not what feels right for other people. As Venus, your ruler, changes signs today you don't have to rely on friends and family to guide you – your inner voice will point you in the right direction. Listen to it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Information that you were asked by a loved one to keep secret will become public knowledge today and while you may not be happy that it's out in the open it's also good in a way because you will no longer have to carry the burden alone.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Why so anxious? Why so fearful? Whatever the reason you need to get over it because the cosmic picture is changing and new opportunities will be coming your way. To make the most of them you must be intellectually and emotionally positive.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

No matter how tempted you may be to make an issue of something you are advised to let it go. It may be unfair that undeserving people do well while others miss out but that's the way of the world. Just take care of your small part of it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Something you have desired for such a long time is now within reach and if you grab it today you can make it your own. Yes, others may have a better claim to it but possession is nine-tenths of the law, so take it and keep it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You will go out of your way to help a friend today but don't be surprised if they reject your assistance. Some people would rather get it wrong a second time than admit they made a mistake the first time. Never mind, you can rescue them the third time!

