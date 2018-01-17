Jan. 19: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Not everyone will approve of your aims this year but that is of no consequence. What matters is that you have at last put a name to your desires and now you have a clear goal you can move towards. Start out slow though – there's no need to rush.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Story continues below advertisement

By all means try to impress people in positions of power today but don't expect them to have much time for you. The sun is about to change signs, bringing about a change of emphasis. Friends are what should be important to you now, not bosses or bigwigs.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You need to think big and you need to believe that you have what it takes to be a mover and a shaker. An ambition you feared you might have to give up on could soon become a reality, but it's up to you to make it happen.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You may look and act the part but recent adverse events have resulted in a dip in your confidence. Fortunately, the sun's imminent change of sign marks the start of a more positive phase. As from tomorrow you can begin moving forward again.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

If someone you have feelings for pays attention to other people while apparently ignoring you there could be a major falling out by the end of the day. Watch what you say. The wrong word at the wrong time could mean there is no way back.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Do you want to lead or do you want to follow? With the sun about to join Venus in your opposite sign it may be hard to answer that question but it has to be one thing or the other. You can't go on in such a divided frame of mind.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You will confront a number of practical problems over the next few days, and those are exactly the sort of problems you enjoy. Virgo is rarely happier than when getting stuck into things that require a logical and hands-on approach.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You've done plenty for other people, now do something for yourself. Creatively and romantically one of the most exciting phases of the year is about to begin, so don't tie yourself down to work and family commitments. It's time for some fun!

Story continues below advertisement

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

There is nothing wrong with showing your feelings, so long as they don't take you over completely, but make sure your mind has the final word. The sun moves into one of the more emotional areas of your chart tomorrow, so go carefully.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You will be on the go from dawn until dusk today, trying to get finished all those jobs you should have completed a long time ago. As from tomorrow you won't be under quite so much pressure though. You may even have time for some fun.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

The sun leaves your birth sign tomorrow, which means you still have time to do something you have wanted to do for the past four weeks or so but which for one reason or another you never quite got around to. It's now or never.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

A new solar year begins for you tomorrow and there is every indication that it is going to be a good one. That is more likely to be true if you tie up any and all loose ends today. And if you can't tie them in time, just junk them.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Everyone has weaknesses, even a Pisces, and over the next few weeks your faults and failings will at times be so obvious that not even you can deny them. How do you resolve them? You don't, you honour them. They're part of who you are.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.