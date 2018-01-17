Jan. 20: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mercury-Neptune link on your birthday will fire your imagination and encourage you to do something of a purely creative nature. It does not matter if you write, sing, dance or act, so long as you do something, anything, that lets you express yourself.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Story continues below advertisement

You will find it ridiculously easy to win friends and influence people now that you have both the sun and Venus in the friendship area of your chart. Use your social skills to help make a success of a community or charitable project.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You have every right to prioritize your own aims and ambitions and the more certain people kick up a fuss about it the more you will do it. But don't upset people in positions of authority just for the fun of it. Be wary of their power.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

The sun's change of signs today will transform the cosmic outlook and it won't be long before you are back to your cheery and outgoing best. A more daring attitude will not only encourage you to take chances but will inspire others too.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Whatever you choose to focus on over the next few days you can be sure it will work out for the best. However, where joint business matters are concerned you must make sure partners and colleagues are on board with your aims. Don't go it alone.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

As the sun moves into your opposite sign of Aquarius today you may find that people you live with and work alongside are a bit domineering in their attitude toward you. That's okay. Let them have their own way. It's not worth arguing about.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Try not to leave anything to chance over the next 24 hours, especially on the work front where rival colleagues will be on the lookout for mistakes they can pounce on to make you look bad. Take your time and get it right.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Something special is going to happen, that much is clear, but what? Most likely it has something to do with a long-term project you were unable to bring to a conclusion. Now at last you have the creative power you need to make it a masterpiece.

Story continues below advertisement

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

This may be one of those days when you just want to hide from the world but is that really the best you can do? Come on, you're a Scorpio and that means you are courageous in the extreme. Face up to what's getting you down, and beat it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Your mind may be full of great ideas but if you are going to be successful you need to be more organized and disciplined than you have been of late. What is your No. 1 idea? What is more important than everything else? Do that – now.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

The efforts you have put in over the past few weeks will start paying off very soon, not just financially but professionally and emotionally too. Today though you are advised not to do anything strenuous. You've earned the right to take things easy.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

As from today the world will start making sense again – well, as much sense as it ever does or ever can. At the very least you will realize that, despite all the anger and all the noise, the human race is not doing so bad after all.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Try not to blame yourself for something that was not really your fault. Yes, maybe you should have seen it coming but you didn't and now it's too late to change what happened. Look back if you must but remember that you can only ever move forward.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.