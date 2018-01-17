Jan. 21: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Do you have a plan ready for the coming year? If so that's great, you are ahead of the game already. If not, think about what you would like to accomplish, then plot your route from where you are now to where you most want to be. Then go!

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

The adventurous side of your nature will be much in evidence over the next few days and the risks you take will amaze even those who thought they knew you well. If you feel like acting on impulse then do so. What have you got to lose?

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Make sure that employers and other important people know what it is you want from your career. They may not be able to help you immediately but they will be impressed by the fact that you know your own mind. Success is just a matter of time.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Others may rave about the next big thing but you'll have a hard time working out what the fuss is about. You're not the sort to get taken in by the latest fad or fashion. If there are trends to be set you're a leader, not a follower.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Refuse to settle for second best today and during the week to come. Others may think that because you are not the sort to kick up a fuss you can be easily manipulated, but they are wrong. Injustice is the one thing guaranteed to make you angry.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

You need to change the way you interact with the world and you need to do so quickly. Cosmic activity in the partnership area of your chart means the time for coming and going as you please is over, at least for the time being.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You are who you are for a reason and no one, not even your nearest and dearest, has the right to demand that you change your ways to suit them. That won't stop them trying, of course, but your self-respect won't let it happen.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

The sun's journey through the most positive area of your chart over the next four weeks or so will do wonders for your confidence. Now at last you know what you want and now at last you have the self-belief to go after it. Happy hunting!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You will have to make some tough decisions over the next few days, the kind that will annoy some people and leave others dismayed. What matters, however, is that they are decisions which feel right to you. What the rest of the world feels is of no concern.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You may think you can change the world but as the sun moves deeper into the radical sign of Aquarius you will come to your senses and realize that you can only ever change yourself. Be happy with that – it's more of a change than most people make.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You need to convince people that you deserve their support and the best way to do that is to show you are capable of supporting yourself. Get on and do what needs to be done and don't ask for assistance until you absolutely have to.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Don't stop to think about your actions, just do what feels right at any given moment and trust that the universe will protect you. The sun in your sign, backed up by Venus, means there is a huge luck factor working in your favour. Make use of it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

While the sun is moving through the most sensitive area of your chart over the next few weeks there will be times when you feel lost or abandoned. Don't worry. Neptune, your ruler, will look out for you. You'll come through smiling, and stronger too.

