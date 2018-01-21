Jan. 22: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Not everyone will approve of what you try to do over the coming year but don't let that stop you. Life is short and you have wasted too much time already trying to please other people. You can't go wrong if you do what feels right in your heart.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Someone will request your financial or emotional aid today and being as nice as you are you won't want to deny them. Think carefully though. Is giving them more of what they have already wasted a good idea? You may have to be cruel to be kind.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Someone in a position of authority is much taken by your recent efforts and may be about to offer you the chance to move up the promotion ladder. Make sure you know what they expect of you in return. It may be the price is too high.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

It is all beginning to come together and no doubt you are wondering why you allowed yourself to be so pessimistic about your chances. It won't be long before you are on top of the world again – maybe literally, as travel is well starred this week.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Jealousy is never an attractive emotion, so try not to let your negative feelings show. Just because a friend or colleague has been fortunate does not mean they don't deserve their success. Just work harder and show that you deserve it as well.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

The sun's position in your opposite sign means you will have to make compromises with people, some of whom you don't respect, but that's the way it is. Remember, you don't have to like someone to get along with them in a work or business setting.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

The planets are urging you to take a more balanced approach to your everyday activities. You may be full of energy and enthusiasm now but you won't be able to keep up this current pace for long, so be sensible and limit your commitments.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

This is potentially one of the best times of the year for you, so why are you worrying about things that are of no importance? The way you think affects the way you feel and the way you feel affects the life events you attract, so be positive.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You will need to work harder to control your feelings now that the sun is moving through one of the more sensitive areas of your chart. If you need to let off steam try doing so in a way that is less likely to hurt other people.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You should find it easier to be happy now that the sun is transiting the most sociable angle of your chart. Meet up with people who share your positive outlook on life and do some fun things together – so long as they don't exhaust you!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You may be a bit touchy as the new week begins but nothing bad will come of it so long as you recognize the symptoms and keep your feelings under control. Try not to believe that others have got it in for you, because it simply isn't true.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

The sun in your sign over the next few weeks will do wonders for your self-belief and make it easier to be assertive. Don't expect others to give you what it is you desire, not when you are quite capable of getting it for yourself.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

At some stage over the next few days you will have to admit to yourself that some of the things you have been so concerned about are no longer worth the effort, if indeed they ever were. Turn your back on your fears and leave them in the past.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.