Jan. 23: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Where would you like to be five years or even 10 years from now? Keep that vision in your mind and then ask yourself what steps you can take now to move yourself closer to that long-term goal. Then, of course, you must act decisively.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

You will have plenty to say for yourself today but make sure your words are not too aggressively phrased or you could make enemies it would be better not to have. You may be convinced of the rightness of your opinions but courtesy still matters.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Sooner or later your feelings are going to come to the surface, no matter how hard you try to suppress them, so you might as well let them out now. Let those who have upset you in some way know why you feel so strongly about certain issues.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

People you deal with on a one-to-one basis are likely to be moody and obstructive today but you don't have to respond in kind. Make a point of being cheerful in all situations and with luck their mood will change for the better too.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

A method or routine that has served you well in the past is now outdated and if you don't change it soon you could get left behind. You may be reluctant to move with the times but once you start you will quickly see the benefits.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Something that amuses you today won't amuse those who see life from a more serious angle, but don't let that stop you having a few laughs. Some people are so ridiculously solemn that it can be hard to resist winding them up a bit.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You cannot change the way the world works, much as you might like to, but you can change the way you interact with the world. If you can accept what happens today as just "one of those things" you will be well on the way to happiness.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You have gone out of your way in recent weeks to please other people, especially on the home front, and now you have every right to reward yourself with a little fun. What is it that turns you on the most? Do that today and nothing else.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You will spend a lot of time over the next few days reflecting on your goals and deciding whether or not they are worth going after any more. If you do give up on them make sure you have even better goals ready to take their place.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Make a point today of doing something that brings a smile to your face, something that makes you glad to be alive. Yes, like everyone else you have your share of problems to deal with but they won't seem so bad if you laugh at them more.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Don't push yourself on the work front today if you don't have the heart for it. It's unlikely that you will look back later in the year and wish you had pushed yourself harder, so take it easy and let life come to you at its own pace.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

This is no time to be indecisive. The sun in Aquarius endows you with energy and ambition but the added presence of Venus in your sign can make you a bit vague about what it is you should be doing. Do something. Do anything. Just do!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Do what you can today to help a friend or relative who seems to be struggling. You know what it's like when everything gets on top of you, so put your own aims on hold and help them in any way you can. They won't forget your kindness.

